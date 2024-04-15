NEW BIZ: Get Fresh Air & Food at Cottonwood Shores park

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crews finished installing pickleball courts at Fresh Air & Food Park, 4350 Cottonwood Drive in Cottonwood Shores, in early April 2024. The park is set to open in mid-May. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Fresh Air & Food Park, a new food truck park and community space at 4350 Cottonwood Drive in Cottonwood Shores, is set to open by mid-May. It will offer four artisan food trucks, pickleball courts, a dog park, a children’s play area, and a wine bar built out of welded shipping containers.

“You can have a glass of wine, let the kids play, and bring your dog,” owner Bob Eveleth said of the new operation. “It’s going to be a cool place to hang out.”

Food trucks on the park’s roster include Pizzapocalypse, OinkMobile, Little House of Cheese, and Skye’s Ice.

“We wanted specialty things that aren’t already along Restaurant Row in Cottonwood Shores,” Eveleth said.

Restaurant Row is a string of eateries off of FM 2147, including LeStourgeon Seafood Company and Julie’s Cocina.

Eveleth has one mission for the park.

“Fresh Air & Food will be all about the community,” he said.

Visit the Fresh Air & Food Facebook page to stay updated on developments.

