ELECTIONS Q&A: Marble Falls City Council Place 5

Three seats are up for election on the Marble Falls City Council, but only one place drew opposition. The city election is May 4. Early voting is from April 22-30.

Incumbents Griff Morris (Place 1) and Lauren Haltom (Place 3) are running unopposed and each will serve another two-year term.

In Place 5, incumbent Dee Haddock drew two opponents: former Mayor Richard Westerman and John Davis, a candidate in at least two past city elections, one for mayor and one for council.

DailyTrib.com asked each of the candidates four questions, which were compiled by the editorial staff. Their written responses are below, grouped by question. Each also spoke to KBEY 103.9 FM Operations Manager Ben Shields. Their interviews will be aired at noon on Thursday, April 18.

QUESTION 1

There’s no question that the city of Marble Falls needs a new City Hall. The current City Hall lacks space, forcing many members of the city staff to work inside retrofitted closets and in leased satellite offices across town. How soon does the city need to build a new City Hall, and where should it be located? Dee Haddock

DEE HADDOCK: Constructing a new City Hall is necessary and must wait until it is feasible. With prioritized projects like the new wastewater system (projected cost over $60 million) and renovating the water intake (which costs over $1 million), managing debt is crucial. Projected to cost over $30 million, a new City Hall isn’t a current priority.

Exploring public private partnerships can alleviate costs that would fall on the taxpayer and allow better use of the funds the city has. Regarding housing staff in multiple locations, the City Manager and staff focus on efficiency in our current facilities.

Mayor Dave Rhodes reminds us that “It is easy to spend others’ money,” and we all want to spend taxpayer money responsibly. Location discussions, including the southwest corner of Main Street and Broadway, are ongoing. Rushed decisions aren’t ideal for such a significant project. Richard Westerman

RICHARD WESTERMAN: We need to wait until we can afford to build a new city hall based on retiring existing bonds and using added sales tax revenues as to not negatively impact our property taxes. Our city staff is spread out in multiple locations and not as efficient as it would be under one roof. This would save money in our operations budget.

The location that was in the city’s master plan has serious issues as 80 percent (plus) of the property is in the floodway and floodplain. The new Hotel and Conference Center is being developed three blocks south of Old Oak Square, at the south end of Main Street. In the interest of positive impact, the new city hall should be three blocks north of Old Oak Square on the city property located at Broadway and Main. This property is near and is visible from the U.S. 281 and RR 1431 intersection, which is geographically located in the center of town. Building the new city hall here would spur and extend retail development on the rest of Main Street continuing to generate sales tax helping to keep our property taxes from increasing even more than they already have.

I was in my second year as Mayor in 1998 when we rebuilt Main Street. It took almost 20 years for us to see the vision come to fruition. Spurring development at the northern end of Main Street will help protect the small-town feeling that is so important to many of us while our community grows. It is time to consider what we want our town to look like in the next 20 years. John Davis

JOHN DAVIS: It’s obvious that with the growth at such a fast rate a new city hall is definitely needed. A sewer plant is also mandated by state agencies to replace the one that is presently being used, I believe this should be taken care of first.

In 2019, the TIRZ Board was looking over the Capitol Improvement Plan which looks ahead through 2023. They discussed the future City Hall location at Avenue J where the old Public Works yard was located. City Council, staff, and the EDC director at that time were all in favor and thought that it was the best location for a new City Hall, the reason being that it’s a city-owned property causing less upfront cost.

It is apparent that only the city can build in unusual and hard-to-develop areas. The Ave. J property could have lower-level parking for Main Street employees and serve as parking for other events in the area. Other advantages provide parking for downtown, parks, and renovations of Whitman Branch for private developments. The CIP at that time showed a $4.4 million project.

QUESTION 2

Marble Falls has grown by leaps and bounds in the past several years as more and more people move inside the ever-expanding city limits. Do you view this as good for the community or bad for the community? Why or why not?

HADDOCK: City growth is good if the growth is properly managed. The key to managing the growth is ensuring that new developments and growth are accomplished within the state regulations and city ordinances. We must strive to make sure that growth does not bring detrimental changes to our community.

Additionally, growth will bring new conveniences that are available only in larger communities. In our case, shopping frequently occurs in the Austin or San Antonio areas because the desired goods and services may not be locally available. Also, new growth can bring new ad valorem taxes to cover the costs of new infrastructure and city services.

Our challenge with growth is to retain “the small town feel and charm.” This can be accomplished by our citizens welcoming newcomers into our community and seeking to get them involved in our churches, service clubs, and businesses. Our current citizens have to lead in welcoming and engaging newcomers.

WESTERMAN: This growth is a double-edged sword, both good and bad. This is why I am trying to stay involved. The simple truth is if a community is not growing it is dying. We need to manage this growth in the best way possible. We need to honor our community’s history, heart, and soul protecting the past while growing.

When asked to explain, it is simple. The ranches around us are selling for what is generational wealth values. Most of these properties are large enough to become their own entities including utility providers. We need to continue voluntarily annexing them (ranches) to maintain some control over the growth.

If we reject these developments, they will be built without our influence and we will have no control over the growth, driving property taxes through the roof. This is certainly a conundrum.

In addition, we need to maintain as much control as possible over the developments on our highway corridors, ensuring that these corridors stay commercial promoting increased sales tax revenue. This is imperative rather than allowing residential growth in these areas which would also drive up property taxes. Generating and protecting our sales tax revenue will have a long-lasting impact on our property taxes. Our property taxes are already almost unbearable.

DAVIS: I don’t think anyone would disagree with smart growth over reckless growth. Getting the cart before the horse is my observation on a number of issues.

It’s a well-known fact that our city and surrounding counties have a severe water crisis. Yet they keep building, and for some reason increasing the firm water intake, while thinking that purchasing a well will make it all disappear.

Traffic is another huge problem and the lack of enforcement to slow drivers down. Property tax increases due to the growth have caused many long-time citizens to move away. Business owners are having a very hard time being profitable because of the outrageous debt service obligations.

QUESTION 3

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. (EDC) recently purchased a lot on the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 for $2 million in partnership with the city. What is your vision for the future of this property? Why is it a good investment for the city?

HADDOCK: This property is one of the most visible locations in Marble Falls and it must be protected and used for optimal benefit. Exactly how it will be developed is under consideration by both the EDC and City staff and Council and there is no quick answer. Additionally, TxDOT is planning the remodeling of the 281/1431 intersection and until that project is accomplished, we will not know how the property is affected. Various citizens have called this location a “diamond in the rough” so it must be used in a way that allows the “gem” to shine through.

It should be noted that neither the city nor EDC will be developing this property. The city and EDC are not in the development business, and it is important that we protect the Marble Falls “brand” with regard to the use of the property.

One thing we know with a large degree of certainty is that this property will not be used as a carwash or business of that nature.

WESTERMAN: This happened in my absence. I do understand it. The property is largely in the floodplain and floodway. It was impossible to improve the existing structures by bringing them up to code and out of the flood-prone area. Every time a developer tried to develop the existing property, they ran into insurmountable issues.

My understanding is that the EDC purchased the property to remove the old, dilapidated structures, reconfigure the property making it attractive to a developer, and unloading it, not for profit, but to improve the overall outcome.

Keeping the status quo as a community, we would watch these buildings become more and more dilapidated on the busiest highway intersection in the hill country. Bittersweet, for those of us who grew up here. And for perspective you might remember that around 1980 Coe’s Corner was sold to Pizza Hut directly across the highway. It was one of the first properties to sell for over $1M. That was 40 years ago.

While this is not a perfect scenario and it accrued in my absence, I stated I do understand it and support the effort as it will have a long-term positive economic effect and facelift for our town. If this property becomes viable again, the sales tax and/or property tax can help the long-term residents by not increasing their property taxes as the tax base would have additional revenue from this property that does not exist today. Our guiding principle should always find ways to keep our property taxes as low as possible for our residents.

DAVIS: I do not agree with this reckless purchase and do not believe it to be a good investment. Many may not know this but I’m aware of two other reckless purchases.

The visitors’ center was built due to another individual wanting a structure they didn’t agree with. The bid was $1.2 million but changed to $1.44 million. Then there was a builder who was going to construct a multi-story building off Yett Street north of Lakeside Park. City bought his property along with eight homes at above market price ($4 million plus) and has attempted to partner with developers for a hotel/convention center since 2017 to no avail.

The city has also purchased a square block of land at Main, Broadway, and Ave J, for a proposed site for city hall ($2 million).

The city debt service stands at $100 million and still growing. The expense for a sewer plant and improvements for wastewater and freshwater infrastructure is an estimated $477 million.

The corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 property needs to go to TxDOT for a continuous right turn lane to the north off of 1431. (Hopefully, some of the $2 million purchase and $56K to demo can be recouped.)

QUESTION 4

If elected, what will be your top priorities as a City Council member? Why?

HADDOCK: The recent Texas Legislature addressed property tax levels, aiming to lower the burden on citizens while ensuring sufficient funding for essential services. I would like to have the actual property tax dollars decreased and not just the tax rate.

Managing growth and development within state law is crucial to enhancing our city’s appeal.

Adopting a customer-centric approach with developers fosters positive relationships and continual improvement.

Collaboration with the Economic Development Corporation and community members is key to attracting high-paying jobs through new businesses. Addressing the housing shortage requires innovative solutions, especially with inflation challenges in construction.

Our city council, staff, and management work as a team to set priorities and accomplish tasks, emphasizing community input. As a reflection of this teamwork, my focus lies on “we” rather than “I”. The upcoming Comprehensive Plan, developed with citizen input, outlines priorities for the future. In Marble Falls, we understand the power of teamwork in achieving our goals – there’s no “I” in “TEAM”.

WESTERMAN: My goal is always to respect the history of Marble Falls. As we grow, we need to maintain as much of the small-town character as possible. I will do my best to protect the growth of our sales tax base and to keep property taxes from increasing any more than they already have. If we do not do this, the long-term families that grew up here will no longer be able to afford to stay here.

I look forward to oversight of our water and wastewater projects including all our infrastructure. I want to make sure we support our local law enforcement and first responders. In addition, we need to use what influence we have to combat the Texas Legislature from taking away our home rule abilities. While I agree with most of the legislation, the legislature continues to consolidate power in Austin, removing our ability to self-rule. The power should be close to the people who are affected by these decisions. These are some of the founding principles of our government and they are being taken away.

It has been my pleasure to serve in years past and if I have earned your vote. Thank you for getting out and voting on May 4. Remember only 10 percent of registered voters usually vote in our city elections. Do your part!

DAVIS: There is no priority and no agenda. I am concerned with the uncontrolled growth, the cost of living, and the increase in property taxes that continue to increase.

As a business owner, I would not be able to operate at the rate that the city is spending money. I cannot go out and sell bonds and increase taxes to cover my debt service.

I am interested in what happens in this town and care about the people and their ability to continue to live in what was once a GREAT community.

Voice for the citizens.

Shrinking the debt.

Accountability

Transparent

Equality for all citizens

Water conservation

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.