Country, rock, Tejano and big-name tributes at Marble Falls concert series

Texas country artist Aaron Watson performs Aug. 10 to close out the 2024 Marble Falls Summer Concert Series. Courtesy photo

The lineup for the 2024 Marble Falls Summer Concert Series was announced on April 14. The series will run from June 7 through Aug. 10.

All performances are Friday nights at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J, with the exception of a special Thursday night show at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive, to celebrate July 4 and a ticketed series finale with Texas country artist Aaron Watson on Saturday, Aug. 10.

General admission tickets for the Aug. 10 show are $30. VIP tickets are $75. Purchase tickets online.

A wide range of genres and styles will be showcased during the 11-night series, including rock, country, Tejano, and funk.

The lineup is:

The annual Summer Concert Series is hosted by the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, visit the concert series’ Facebook page.

