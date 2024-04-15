Country, rock, Tejano and big-name tributes at Marble Falls concert series
The lineup for the 2024 Marble Falls Summer Concert Series was announced on April 14. The series will run from June 7 through Aug. 10.
All performances are Friday nights at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J, with the exception of a special Thursday night show at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive, to celebrate July 4 and a ticketed series finale with Texas country artist Aaron Watson on Saturday, Aug. 10.
General admission tickets for the Aug. 10 show are $30. VIP tickets are $75. Purchase tickets online.
A wide range of genres and styles will be showcased during the 11-night series, including rock, country, Tejano, and funk.
The lineup is:
- LC Rocks (hair metal tribute band) — June 7
- Cody Canada & The Departed (Americana/rock) — June 14
- Gary Hobbs (Tejano) — June 21
- Cash & The King (Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash tribute band) — June 28
- Dysfunkshun Junkshun (party band) — July 4
- Peterson Brothers (American soul, funk, jazz, and blues) — July 5
- Diamond Days (Van Halen tribute band) — July 12
- John Arthur Martinez & Friends (country) — July 19
- Nightbird (Fleetwood Mac tribute band)— July 26
- Gary P. Nunn (country) — Aug. 2
- Aaron Watson (country) — Aug. 10
The annual Summer Concert Series is hosted by the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, visit the concert series’ Facebook page.