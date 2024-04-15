Carnival comes to Granite Shoals

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Mighty Thomas Carnival is in Granite Shoals from April 18-21. Swing by Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, for funnel cakes, rides, games, and family fun.

Carnival admission is free, but rides and games cost tickets, which can be purchased on site. All-day access wristbands are available and vary in price depending on the day.

The carnival’s hours are:

Thursday-Friday, 4-11 p.m.

Saturday, 1-11 p.m.

Sunday, 1-8 p.m.

