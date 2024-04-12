Tax Day is Monday, April 15

File your federal income taxes by Monday, April 15, to avoid costly penalties. Failing to file is 5 percent of your unpaid taxes for each month your return is late. The maximum penalty is 25 percent of the total balance due.

“Delivering tax season is a massive undertaking, and we greatly appreciate people in many different areas working long hours to serve taxpayers as the tax deadline approaches,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a media release. The IRS has already received over 100 million returns. “This effort reaches far beyond the IRS and includes hard-working tax professionals, software providers, the payroll community, as well as our colleagues in the state tax agencies.”

For paper filers, the IRS will consider your return on time so long as it’s properly addressed, has enough postage, is postmarked, and put in the mail by the due date. For those who file online, the agency relies on the date and time based on your respective time zone.

If you can’t meet the April 15 deadline, file Form 4868 to receive a six-month tax extension. The deadline to file for an extension is also April 15. The extended deadline lapses on Oct. 15.

“Millions of taxpayers across the nation will be working on their tax returns during the final hours, and people should remember they have many ways to get last-minute help,” Werfel said.

Visit the IRS website for help filing your taxes.

“We have a variety of free tools on IRS.gov that can help with basic tax law questions, provide free filing options, update refund status, and even provide ways to request an extension for more time to file,” Werfel said.

