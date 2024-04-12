Recycle your eclipse glasses for future watchers
Burnet County officials are asking residents to donate their eclipse glasses to a recycling program that will reduce waste and help future eclipse watchers around the world.
The county has four donation sites accepting used or unused eclipse glasses until May 10. The donations will be sent to Astronomers Without Borders, a nonprofit that aids in the distribution of refurbished eclipse glasses. The county distributed 25,000 glasses, so there should be plenty to return!
Drop off eclipse glasses at:
Bertram Library, 170 S. Gabriel St.
Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Herman Brown Free Library, 100 E. Washington St. in Burnet
Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St.
Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
Burnet City Hall, 1001 Buchanan Drive
Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday