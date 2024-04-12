SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recycle your eclipse glasses for future watchers

04/12/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
eclipse glasses

The Burnet County Tourism Office is collecting used and unused eclipse viewing glasses for recycling and distribution to future eclipse watchers around the world. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet County officials are asking residents to donate their eclipse glasses to a recycling program that will reduce waste and help future eclipse watchers around the world. 

The county has four donation sites accepting used or unused eclipse glasses until May 10. The donations will be sent to Astronomers Without Borders, a nonprofit that aids in the distribution of refurbished eclipse glasses. The county distributed 25,000 glasses, so there should be plenty to return!

Drop off eclipse glasses at:

Bertram Library, 170 S. Gabriel St.

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Herman Brown Free Library, 100 E. Washington St. in Burnet

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St.

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Burnet City Hall, 1001 Buchanan Drive

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

