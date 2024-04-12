SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 15, 2024

04/12/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, April 15

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • approve contract with outside counsel to represent Llano County and its elections administrator in pending litigation 
  • approve two part-time positions within the Llano County Attorney’s Investigator’s Office

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • administration of oaths of office
  • election of Parks and Recreation vice chair
  • eclipse update 

Granite Shoals Community Cats Advisory Committee

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

Tuesday, April 16

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • recognition of three Hill Country 100 Club winners
  • presentation on the city’s deer trapping program
  • possible action on an ordinance related to water conservation

In executive session:

  • discussion of the Fuchs House
  • consultation with attorneys regarding Legacy Housing Corporation v. The City of Horseshoe Bay, the Horseshoe Bay POA, and Jaffe Interests
  • discussion relating to the Development Services director and police chief positions

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • recognition of the Employee of the Quarter
  • update from the Central Texas Water Coalition
  • public hearing, discussion, and action regarding the adoption of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan

In executive session:

  • discussion of negotiations as they relate to Project Cottage

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • progress update on the new community center
  • authorization of city manager to solicit proposals from potential CMAR (Construction Manager At-Risk) for the city’s new community center
  • quarterly update on operations of the public facility corporation 

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on Waste Management rate adjustment
  • reports on April 8 total solar eclipse and April 9 hailstorm  

Thursday, April 18

Sunrise Beach Village City Council

1:30 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Friday, April 19

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the co-op’s website for more information.

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

