GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 15, 2024

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, April 15

9 a.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

approve contract with outside counsel to represent Llano County and its elections administrator in pending litigation

approve two part-time positions within the Llano County Attorney’s Investigator’s Office

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

administration of oaths of office

election of Parks and Recreation vice chair

eclipse update

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

Tuesday, April 16

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

recognition of three Hill Country 100 Club winners

presentation on the city’s deer trapping program

possible action on an ordinance related to water conservation

In executive session:

discussion of the Fuchs House

consultation with attorneys regarding Legacy Housing Corporation v. The City of Horseshoe Bay, the Horseshoe Bay POA, and Jaffe Interests

discussion relating to the Development Services director and police chief positions

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

recognition of the Employee of the Quarter

update from the Central Texas Water Coalition

public hearing, discussion, and action regarding the adoption of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan

In executive session:

discussion of negotiations as they relate to Project Cottage

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

progress update on the new community center

authorization of city manager to solicit proposals from potential CMAR (Construction Manager At-Risk) for the city’s new community center

quarterly update on operations of the public facility corporation

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion and action on Waste Management rate adjustment

reports on April 8 total solar eclipse and April 9 hailstorm

Thursday, April 18

1:30 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Friday, April 19

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the co-op’s website for more information.

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

