GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 15, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, April 15
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. special meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- approve contract with outside counsel to represent Llano County and its elections administrator in pending litigation
- approve two part-time positions within the Llano County Attorney’s Investigator’s Office
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- administration of oaths of office
- election of Parks and Recreation vice chair
- eclipse update
Granite Shoals Community Cats Advisory Committee
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.
Tuesday, April 16
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- recognition of three Hill Country 100 Club winners
- presentation on the city’s deer trapping program
- possible action on an ordinance related to water conservation
In executive session:
- discussion of the Fuchs House
- consultation with attorneys regarding Legacy Housing Corporation v. The City of Horseshoe Bay, the Horseshoe Bay POA, and Jaffe Interests
- discussion relating to the Development Services director and police chief positions
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- recognition of the Employee of the Quarter
- update from the Central Texas Water Coalition
- public hearing, discussion, and action regarding the adoption of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan
In executive session:
- discussion of negotiations as they relate to Project Cottage
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- progress update on the new community center
- authorization of city manager to solicit proposals from potential CMAR (Construction Manager At-Risk) for the city’s new community center
- quarterly update on operations of the public facility corporation
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion and action on Waste Management rate adjustment
- reports on April 8 total solar eclipse and April 9 hailstorm
Thursday, April 18
Sunrise Beach Village City Council
1:30 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Friday, April 19
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the co-op’s website for more information.
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.