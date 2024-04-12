Burnet County Jail bookings for April 5-11, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 5-11, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kinsey Lynn Cossey, 40, of Spicewood was arrested April 5 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released April 7 with credit for time served.

Jacob Michael Dickinson, 36, of Bertram was arrested April 5 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): sex offender’s duty to register-life. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Jeremy David Allen Hatfield, 19, of Bertram was arrested April 5 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Louis Edward Jenkins Jr., 35, of Killeen was arrested April 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-obstruction/retaliation, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-violation of bond/protective order.

Brian Ko, 44, of San Diego, California, was arrested April 5 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass. Released April 6 on $9,000 in bonds.

Marisa Ann Martinez, 32, of Burnet was arrested April 5 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid.

Alexander James Mason, 30, of Frisco was arrested April 5 by an out-of-county agency (OOC): sexual assault.

Matthew Montez, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 5 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): violation of bond/protective order, resisting arrest/search/transport, interfering with public duties.

Bryant Najero-Jaramillo, 21, of Elgin was arrested April 5 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released April 6 on $12,500 in bonds.

Garrett Iva Payne, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 5 by MFPD: criminal mischief. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jennifer Nicole Rodriguez, 46, of Killeen was arrested April 5 by BPD: failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released same day on $500 in bonds.

Bradley Michael Stanton, 36, of San Antonio was arrested April 5 by BCSO: parole violation.

Nickholas Lovie Brooks, 26, of The Colony was arrested April 6 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released April 8 on $32,000 in bonds.

Robert Stephen Jamerson, 60, of Burnet was arrested April 6 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

LeMarcus Von Neal, 52, of Houston was arrested April 6 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid. Released April 8 on $9,000 in bonds.

Matthew Montez, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 6 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Alexis Victoria Parsons, 32, of Marlin was arrested April 6 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released April 7 on personal recognizance.

George Thomas Schilling, 44, of Burnet was arrested April 6 by BPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, driving while license is invalid.

Anthony Nathan Cantu, 31, of Corpus Christi was arrested April 7 by BPD: violation of probation-aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Darek Evgeni, 38, of Austin was arrested April 7 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana. Released April 8 on $28,000 in bonds.

Christina Maria Lopez, 47, of Cedar Creek was arrested April 7 by MFPD: criminal trespass. Released April 8 on personal recognizance.

Becky Denise Mears, 67, of Kempner was arrested April 7 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released April 8 on $2,500 bond.

Kristin Nicole Moseley, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 7 by MFPD: possession of a dangerous drug. Released April 8 on $1,500 bond.

Jeffery Scott Selikson, 29, of Austin was arrested April 7 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear.

Bradley Sean Shuffield, 33, of Burnet was arrested April 7 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury.

Elias Osvaldo Solis, 24, of Burnet was arrested April 7 by BPD: expired registration. Released April 8 on $250 bond.

Marcus Anthony Sosa, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested April 7 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $7,500 in bonds.

Daniel Robert Thering, 47, of Austin was arrested April 7 by MFPD: misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property. Released April 8 on personal recognizance.

Jose Luis Aza-Ramirez, 25, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 8 by MFPD: criminal mischief.

Michael Claude Hutcherson, 53, of Spicewood was arrested April 8 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 10 on $2,500 bond.

Stephanie Nicole Johnson, 38, of Burnet was arrested April 8 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 9 on $2,500 bond.

Alice Marie Lerma, 50, of Kingsland was arrested April 8 by MFPD: illegal dumping.

Terri Lavonne Lesher, 61, of Blanco was arrested April 8 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day to OOC.

Nicholas Avery Prigg, 28, of Severna Park, Maryland, was arrested April 8 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Melinda Michelle Siew, 32, of Austin was arrested April 8 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Bailey Teague, 24, of Brandon, Mississippi, was arrested April 8 by BPD: public intoxication. Released April 11 after laying out a fine.

Christa Eligh Tull, 37, of Bethel Springs was arrested April 8 by BCSO: unlawfully carrying a weapon, public intoxication. Released April 11 on $1,500 bond.

Nova Gabriella Austin, 22, of Everett, Washington, was arrested April 9 by BPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released April 10 on $62,500 in bonds.

Daniel Bryan Barr II, 25, of Temple was arrested April 9 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Brandt Camron Cherry, 54, of San Antonio was arrested April 9 by BCSO: indecent assault, public intoxication. Released April 11 on $4,000 in bonds.

Ryan Jack Ingrahm, 32, of San Francisco was arrested April 9 by BPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

David Allen Hughlett, 30, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 10 by BCSO: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Uriel Juarez, 23, of Abilene was arrested April 10 by BCSO: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Seth Taylor Kinard, 29, of Mandeville, Louisiana, was arrested April 10 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Martin Mendoza-Tovar, 52, of Burnet was arrested April 10 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Dennis Christopher Mitchell, 26, of Round Mountain was arrested April 10 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Freddy Dean Trevino, 39, of Kingsland was arrested April 10 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Trine Martinez Valles, 54, of Lampasas was arrested April 10 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Zachary James Crosby, 49, of Spicewood was arrested April 11 by MFPD: possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated.

John Calvin Drye, 46, of Spicewood was arrested April 11 by BCSO: burglary of a building.

Juan Antonio Grimaldo-Grimaldo, 40, was arrested April 11 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Stephanie Renee Haas, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested April 11 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Geovanny Nava-Salazar, 40, was arrested April 11 by ICE: detainer.

Jimmy Erven Page, 51, of Kingsland was arrested April 11 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Alicia Latrice Slone, 61, of Burnet was arrested April 11 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, motion to revoke probation-theft of property, expired driver’s license.

Micah James Wagner, 28, of Katy was arrested April 11 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, bond withdrawal-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.