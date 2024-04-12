April is Child Abuse Awareness Month

Several trees on the Burnet County Courthouse lawn have blue ribbons tied around them to bring attention to Child Abuse Awareness Month in April. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Burnet County Commissioners Court on April 9 unanimously approved a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Prior to reading the proclamation during the Tuesday meeting, Burnet County Judge James Oakley addressed the court and the assembled members of Burnet County’s child welfare advocacy groups.

“To preface this, I’m a broken record, but my dad always said: ‘It’s never the kid’s fault,’” Oakley said. “With that in mind, thank you for what you do.”

Members of the Burnet County Child Welfare Board, CASA for the Highland Lakes Area, and Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center gathered in the courthouse meeting room in Burnet, many wearing blue to raise awareness of child abuse. Members of several child welfare organizations in Burnet County with the Burnet County Commissioners Court. Commissioners recognized April as Child Abuse Awareness Month. Advocates will wear blue throughout the month to draw attention to the plight of abused and neglected children in the county. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

“Unfortunately, (children advocacy groups) are still around because we are needed,” said Burnet County Child Welfare Board Director Caroline Ragsdill during the meeting. “We each work for the children in different capacities, but we all bring awareness to child abuse, which is right here in our county.”

REPORT CHILD ABUSE/NEGLECT

Ragsdill encouraged Burnet County residents to report child abuse or neglect to a local agency, even anonymously. Residents may call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080.

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area provides specially trained advocates to help children and families navigate the foster care and court systems. Contact CASA at 325-388-3440 or via its online portal.

The Burnet County Child Welfare Board raises awareness of child abuse and neglect in the county and supports children who are in the local foster care system. Contact the board at 512-375-2127 or via its Facebook page.

The Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center offers in-depth support for local law enforcement and families when child abuse occurs and conducts extensive research on how to manage and reduce abuse in Burnet, Llano, San Saba, Lampasas, and Blanco counties. Contact the center at 512-756-2607 or through its online portal.

“Burnet County has an extraordinary number of children who suffer some form of abuse or neglect each year,” reads the county’s proclamation. “Through a national effort, Burnet County community members are encouraged to join together to raise awareness for those children fallen victim to abuse and neglect throughout the month of April. This effort will give abused and neglected children in our county, and around the country, a chance for a safe and positive future.”

