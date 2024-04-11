SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

State, national nominees at Democratic Women’s event April 20

04/11/24 | Nathan Bush

A few of the confirmed nominees attending a Highland Lakes Democratic Women's candidates event on April 20 in Marble Falls are Colin Allred, or his representative (U.S. Senate), Stuart Whitlow (U.S. House District 31), and Dwain Handley (Texas House District 19). Courtesy photos

The Highland Lakes Democratic Women are hosting a candidates event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 501 FM 2147 in Marble Falls. Democratic nominees for federal and state office in the Nov. 5 election will share their views on issues facing Texas and the United States and meet with voters.

The event will include light refreshments and an auction for a quilt with patches that pay homage to various Democratic causes.

This quilt will be auctioned off during the Highland Lakes Democratic Women candidates event on April 20. Courtesy photo

Below is a full list of the candidates scheduled to attend:

  • U.S. Senate — Colin Allred (or a campaign representative)
  • U.S. House District 31 — Stuart Whitlow
  • Texas House District 19 — Dwain Handley
  • Texas House District 53 — Joe P. Herrera
  • Texas House District 68 — Stacey Swann
  • Texas State Senate District 25 — Merrie Fox
  • Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 — Maggie Ellis
  • Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 5 — Karen Crump
  • Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Chief Justice — Holly Taylor
  • Texas Board of Education District 10 — Raquel Saenz Ortiz

For more information, visit the Highland Lakes Democratic Women website.  

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

You Might Like

City, school, and primary runoff election forums coming up

04/11/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

NEW BIZ: Thirsty Penguin in Burnet offers drive-thru drink convenience

04/11/24 | Nathan Bush

Despite rumors, only one Texas Eclipse Festival death

04/11/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *