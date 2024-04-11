State, national nominees at Democratic Women’s event April 20
The Highland Lakes Democratic Women are hosting a candidates event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 501 FM 2147 in Marble Falls. Democratic nominees for federal and state office in the Nov. 5 election will share their views on issues facing Texas and the United States and meet with voters.
The event will include light refreshments and an auction for a quilt with patches that pay homage to various Democratic causes.
Below is a full list of the candidates scheduled to attend:
- U.S. Senate — Colin Allred (or a campaign representative)
- U.S. House District 31 — Stuart Whitlow
- Texas House District 19 — Dwain Handley
- Texas House District 53 — Joe P. Herrera
- Texas House District 68 — Stacey Swann
- Texas State Senate District 25 — Merrie Fox
- Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 — Maggie Ellis
- Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 5 — Karen Crump
- Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Chief Justice — Holly Taylor
- Texas Board of Education District 10 — Raquel Saenz Ortiz
For more information, visit the Highland Lakes Democratic Women website.