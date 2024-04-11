NEW BIZ: Thirsty Penguin in Burnet offers drive-thru drink convenience

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Drive through Thirsty Penguin for a large selection of beer, hard seltzers, daiquiris, slushies, tea, and more. The beverage outlet opened April 7 at 700 U.S. 281 South in Burnet.

“We weren’t supposed to open until May, but we wanted to be open for the (Bluebonnet Festival on April 12-14),” owner Brent Cloyd told DailyTrib.com.

Thirsty Penguin offers over 140 brands of beer as well as hard seltzers, homemade Jell-O shots, and 12 flavors of daiquiris.

“We’ll be adding more and more (offerings) as it goes,” Cloyd said.

Thirsty Penguin also serves tea, ice cream, and six flavors of slushies. Ask for a pup cup for furry friends or fill a cooler with 5-gallon buckets of ice for free.

“You don’t have to buy anything (for the ice),” Cloyd said. “Just bring (a cooler) in, and we’ll fill it up. If you want to buy a 12-pack, we can fill it up with ice on top of it.”

Cloyd pointed to the store’s convenience as the driving force behind prior success at its first location in Liberty Hill, which opened in 2022.

“It’s big with the older community because they don’t have to walk across a store to get what they want,” he said. “It works really good for soccer moms with two crying kids in the backseat. She can get a margarita and get two Slush Puppies for her kids and never has to get out of her car.”

The drive-thru beer barn is adding an outdoor patio in the next month.

“We’ll have some tables set up for people to have fun with friends,” Cloyd said.

Thirsty Penguin is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Visit its Facebook page for more information.

