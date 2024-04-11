Despite rumors, only one Texas Eclipse Festival death

A photo of Tim Randolph, 67, in Yosemite Valley in California. He suffered an apparent cardiac arrest while attending the Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet on April 7 and was pronounced dead at a Williamson County hospital. This photo was provided by Randolph’s daughter, Lauren Randolph, a professional photographer, who said Yosemite was a special place for the family.

Nevada resident Tim Randolph, 67, was pronounced dead on Sunday, April 7, at Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock from a suspected cardiac arrest suffered while at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet for the Texas Eclipse Festival. Despite prolific online rumors of multiple deaths at the event, Randolph is the only one confirmed by festival officials and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

Randolph was attending the festival with his daughters, Caitlin and Lauren, and their partners. According to Caitlin, he suffered what seemed to be a cardiac arrest after a long hike from the festival grounds back to their campsite in the early morning hours of April 7.

“At the very top of the biggest hill, five minutes from camp, he sat down on his stool, he chatted about the view, and that is where he collapsed,” she told DailyTrib.com.

Caitlin laid out a timeline of events that showed their group leaving the festival grounds at around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday and returning to their campsite. She noted that her father struggled with the difficult terrain and had to frequently stop to sit on a portable stool. At 4:10 a.m., Randolph collapsed.

“From all signs, to be frank, it was a 67-year-old man on a long hike who succumbed to fatigue,” she said.

Authorities are waiting for autopsy and toxicology reports before releasing the cause of death. Caitlin said her father was active for his age, an outdoorsman, and a regular festival attendee, but the terrain at Reveille Peak Ranch, located off of Burnet County Road 114, was especially rugged. The ranch is routinely used for mountain bike races, the extreme Spartan Race, and U.S. Army Ranger selection training.

In Caitlin’s account, her partner, Patrick, and two other festival-goers certified in CPR performed the procedure for approximately 40 minutes before two Burnet County Sheriff’s Office sergeants arrived on the scene in response to a 911 call. According to BCSO Capt. Mike Sorenson and Caitlin’s report, Sgt. Erin Chainey took over the CPR effort once she and partner Sgt. Arik Steffas arrived.

Festival emergency service personnel reportedly arrived shortly after the BCSO sergeants and transported Randolph to a medical tent, where an on-site doctor continued to provide lifesaving care.

Caitlin and Capt. Sorenson told DailyTrib.com it was concerning that the BCSO sergeants arrived on the scene before festival emergency services.

“Things seemed to be chaotic there as far as their medical staff, and their process did not seem to be well prepared,” Sorenson said.

“To be honest, the festival was very messy, and I think that contributed to my father not receiving proper medical attention,” Caitlin said.

By 5:07 a.m., Randolph was loaded in a Burnet Fire Rescue ambulance and transported to a helicopter that took him to the Williamson County hospital. He was pronounced dead by 6:15 a.m. April 7.

Texas Eclipse Festival organizers released a statement on Wednesday, April 10, addressing Randolph’s death.

“One person passed away at the hospital after being transported from the festival,” reads the statement. “We will not provide further details out of respect for their family’s privacy as well as following HIPAA guidelines. We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased during this tragic time.”

According to Caitlin and her sister Lauren, they had not been contacted by festival staff concerning their father’s death as of Thursday, April 11.

Social media rumors that multiple deaths occurred at the festival have spread, but according to festival officials and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph is the only one.

“We’ve had no other deaths (than Randolph’s) reported,” Capt. Sorenson told DailyTrib.com on Wednesday. “There were some overdoses out there, and they handled most of that on site. A few did go to (Ascension Seton).”

Sorenson said one reported missing person from the festival, Tai Odom, was found with his family on April 10. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for another reported missing person, Ty Swails of Austin.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.