City, school, and primary runoff election forums coming up

Highland Lakes candidates for city, school board, and primary runoff elections will be featured at a handful of forums in the days and weeks leading up to their respective election days.

Burnet and Llano counties are holding runoffs to choose the Republican nominee for county commissioners in each of the counties’ Precinct 3 on May 28. Early voting is May 20-24.

Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Burnet, Meadowlakes, and the Burnet and Llano school districts all have contested races in the May 4 local elections. Early voting runs April 22-30.

Here are the upcoming forums:

Hill Country Chapter of the League of Women Voters

6 p.m. Friday, April 12

Kingsland Library, 125 W. Polk St.

The nonpartisan League of Women Voters local chapter hosts a forum for candidates for the Llano school board, Kingsland Municipal Utility District Board of Directors, Llano County Precinct 3 commissioner, and Texas State Board of Education director.

Burnet Chamber of Commerce

6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16

Reed Building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet

The chamber hosts candidates from the contested Burnet County Precinct 3 commissioner and tax assessor-collector races. Candidates for the Burnet City Council and Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees will also be present. Attendees can meet new BCISD Superintendent Dr. Aaron Peña.

Burnet County Republican Club

5:30 p.m. Monday, April 29

The Ragtime Oriole, 202 Main St. in Marble Falls

Join the club for its regular meeting and a final opportunity to hear Burnet County Precinct 3 commissioner candidates before the runoff election.

