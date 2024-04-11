Alright, alright, alright: Marble Falls a top Southern town

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Southern Living recognized Marble Falls as the sixth-best small town in Texas in its April issue.

Southern Living magazine recognized Marble Falls as the sixth-best small town in Texas in its April issue. Gracing the cover is another state star: actor Matthew McConaughey.

The iconic lifestyle magazine’s 2024 South’s Best list received over 20,000 responses.

Another Hill Country town, Fredericksburg, took the top Texas spot. Marble Falls placed ahead of Marfa, Brenham, Granbury, and Nacogdoches.

The Southern Living honor reflects Marble Falls’ all-encompassing spirit, said Mayor Dave Rhodes.

“We are still small enough to be quaint—even though I don’t like that word a lot—yet we’re big enough to have amenities with things to come see and do,” he said. “It creates a culture that people want to be part of.”

Marble Falls has recently made other best-of lists, including coziest winter town in Texas and one of the seven most vibrant towns in the South.

The Southern Living list might be the best of the best.

“Southern Living is a pinnacle in recognition of this kind,” Rhodes said. “I’m honored. I think we all are.”

He said the recognition inspires him to focus on ways to further climb the ranks of best towns.

“It’s an impetus and an emphasis to continue on the path that we’re on,” Rhodes said. “I think it bears a little bit of introspection, too.”

