What to know if your home or car is damaged by hail

This is just one of many windows shattered by Tuesday night’s hail storm. Marble Falls reportedly got the worst of the storm. Photo courtesy of Priscilla Gonzales

Highland Lakes auto body shops and insurance agencies are being inundated with phone calls the day after an April 9 hailstorm. The 15-minute storm caused the most damage in Marble Falls when it hit around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy winds and rain accompanied the hail.

HOME DAMAGE

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network can help residents fortify damaged windows while they wait for insurance relief. Call 325-423-3552 or visit the nonprofit’s website for assistance.

“We’re not really in the business of complete home repair, or anything like that, but we can at least get them patched up for a minute,” said HLCN Executive Director Kevin Naumann. “If people are in need, we’d love to help them however we can.”

The Crisis Network, which is made up of churches and volunteers across the Highland Lakes, organized aid for residents minutes after the storm ended.

“That’s the power of the network,” Naumann said. “It’s cool for us to know that we can put a message out, and, within minutes, we have people saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll help.’ That’s the system working. It’s neat to see that happen.”

Homeowners should contact their insurance agent to set up an appointment for an adjuster to assess the extent of hail damage.

VEHICLE DAMAGE

Motorists with damage to their cars should double-check their insurance policy to see whether they have comprehensive or liability coverage.

Comprehensive should cover damage to a car’s body, windshield, and interior. Liability will not cover hail damage, in most cases.

Once a claim is filed, vehicle owners should work with their insurance company and an auto body shop to get a repair estimate. After receiving an estimate, insurance providers will offer a list of recommended body shops in the area.

SCAMS

In the Meadowlakes weekly newsletter, City Manager Johnnie Thompson warned the public to be careful of “unscrupulous individuals” when selecting roofing contractors for repairs.

“These individuals, posing as roofing contractors, may try to deceive you, the homeowner, into making upfront payments for substandard work,” Thompson wrote. “This could potentially worsen the damage caused by the storm.”

The city of Horseshoe Bay echoed Thompson’s warning.

“Following the recent storm damage, the City wishes to emphasize that all solutions must register with our Police Department, wear a vest, and carry their City-issued permit at all times,” reads a notice emailed to residents. “These requirements are for the safety of our citizens.”

In Marble Falls, all solicitors are required to have a permit.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the city of Marble Falls had no rules for repair solicitors. The city actually requires all solicitors to have a permit. DailyTrib.com received incorrect information.

