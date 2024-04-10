LCRA proposes stiff fines for drought plan violators

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lake Buchanan is at 995.11 mean sea level as of April 9, a slight uptick from the week before but not near enough to mitigate extreme drought conditions. The LCRA might increase its fines for noncompliance by firm water customers to drought restrictions. The public comment deadline for the LCRA’s Drought Contingency Plan is April 17. File photo

Lower Colorado River Authority firm water customers that do not comply with drought restrictions could soon face fines of up to $10,000 per violation. The LCRA Board of Directors will consider adopting the larger fines as part of proposed modifications to the authority’s Drought Contingency Plan when it meets on April 25.

Firm water customers are cities, subdivisions, and other entities.

Highland Lakes residents have until April 17 to weigh in on the proposed change via the LCRA’s comment page. The penalties do not apply to residential end users of firm water customers.

Each day is considered a violation of the proposed rules with fines increasing from $2,000 on the second documented violation to $10,000 on the third and subsequent violations.

“We’re looking for compliance—not enforcement,’’ said John Hofmann, LCRA executive vice president of Water. “This is a very serious drought, and we want to be on the same page with our customers in terms of implementing important drought-response measures to protect our water supplies.”

The LCRA has the authority to fine firm water customers that are not following drought restrictions.

“We hope we never have to impose these penalties,” Hofmann said. “Again, our goal is compliance to help protect and extend our water supplies.”

The LCRA board will discuss the changes at its next regular meeting, which is Thursday, April 25, in Brenham.

To see a copy of the Drought Contingency Plan with all changes redlined, visit the LCRA website. Changes to LCRA’s Rules for Water Sales Contracts can be viewed here.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.