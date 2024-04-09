PEC introduces Teacher Spotlight Award
The deadline for applications for the first Teacher Spotlight Award is April 30. It is a new Pedernales Electric Cooperative initiative recognizing the work of teachers in their classrooms and communities. Applications can be filled out online.
“Each of us knows a teacher who showed us they cared, who believed in us, and who made a difference in our lives,” said Kevyn Packer, PEC community outreach specialist. “This award is about thanking those teachers who inspire future generations to be their best selves and who lift our communities in extraordinary ways.”
Awards will be given twice a year, in the spring and fall, with the first recipients announced in May 2024. Teachers will be selected across the co-op’s service area.
PEC officials will visit the winning teachers at their schools to present them with a thank-you basket of materials to support classroom learning.
“We’re proud to highlight those teachers who go above and beyond in shaping the minds and hearts of our future generations,” Packer said.
Members can learn more details and nominate a teacher at pec.coop/youth-programs.