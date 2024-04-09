PEC introduces Teacher Spotlight Award

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pedernales Electric Cooperative employees deliver school supplies to Colt Elementary in Marble Falls in 2023 during the co-op's annual school supplies drive. Pictured are PEC Community outreach specialists Kevyn Packer (front row, right) and Mikayla Herron (back row, blue PEC shirt) and journeyworker Dakota Smith (back row, right). PEC will be handing out its first Teacher Spotlight Award in May. PEC photo

The deadline for applications for the first Teacher Spotlight Award is April 30. It is a new Pedernales Electric Cooperative initiative recognizing the work of teachers in their classrooms and communities. Applications can be filled out online.

“Each of us knows a teacher who showed us they cared, who believed in us, and who made a difference in our lives,” said Kevyn Packer, PEC community outreach specialist. “This award is about thanking those teachers who inspire future generations to be their best selves and who lift our communities in extraordinary ways.”

Awards will be given twice a year, in the spring and fall, with the first recipients announced in May 2024. Teachers will be selected across the co-op’s service area.

PEC officials will visit the winning teachers at their schools to present them with a thank-you basket of materials to support classroom learning.

“We’re proud to highlight those teachers who go above and beyond in shaping the minds and hearts of our future generations,” Packer said.

Members can learn more details and nominate a teacher at pec.coop/youth-programs.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.