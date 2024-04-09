Highland Lakes Canine Rescue renovates care facility for dogs in dire need

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Renovations to the Carole Ann Keiffer Care Facility include a larger working area for volunteers, a fourth room for canine housing, an adjoining outdoor cage, hookups for a new dog washing unit, and a restroom and shower for visitors, staff, and volunteers. Courtesy photo

Renovations to a key Highland Lakes Canine Rescue facility recently wrapped up after over a year of work. The nonprofit rescue improved sanitation, efficiency, comfort, and accessibility in the Carole Ann Keiffer Care Facility—informally known as the “Bed and Biscuit”—to help heal sick and injured dogs.

“The Carole Ann Keiffer Care Facility is a space that specifically targets those (dogs) in desperate need of sanctuary, healing, and hope of a happier future in a loving home,” said Rachel Driskell, associate to the executive director of the HLCR, in a media release.

Updates include a larger working area for the rescue’s volunteers, a fourth room for canine housing, an adjoining outdoor cage, hookups for a new dog washing unit, and a restroom and shower for visitors, staff, and volunteers.

“The renovation of the old ‘B&B’ into the exceptional Carole Ann Keiffer Care Facility has enabled HLCR to better support our mission of providing the best care for the most critical of cases within our Diamonds in the Ruff program,” said HLCR board President Jeanne Gillen.

The facility was made possible by donations from Carole Ann Keiffer, the renovated building’s namesake. She died on Jan. 20, 2022.

“Her incredible generous donations towards the shelter upon her passing significantly impacts the many dogs that have passed and will pass through its doors,” Driskell said.

Learn more about Highland Lakes Canine Rescue, find adoptable dogs, and donate to its mission at HLCR.org.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.