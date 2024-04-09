Crain resigns as Marble Falls boys’ basketball coach, remains as teacher

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School head boys’ basketball coach Travis Crain resigned on April 1, 2024. He will remain at the school as a full-time teacher. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Marble Falls High School head boys’ basketball coach Travis Crain submitted his letter of resignation on April 1 after five years with the program. He will remain at the high school as a full-time teacher.

“Coach Crain loved and served our athletes wonderfully, and we are all grateful for the time and effort he spent in developing our players in all areas of their life,” new Athletic Director Keri Timmerman told DailyTrib.com.

Crain, who teaches AP literature, will now focus on his classroom students. He was named Region 13 Teacher of the Year in 2023.

“Coach Crain loved being head coach for the Mustangs, but (he) felt like the time was right for him to shift focus to family and other opportunities within the district,” Timmerman said.

Crain posted arecord of 46-101 during his five years with the Mustangs and led the squad to its first district title in 18 years in the 2022-23season.

The Marble Falls Independent School District is accepting applications to fill the position and hopes to attract a former head coach with experience and a solid record. Lead assistants from successful programs in the Class 3A to 6A ranks also will be considered.

“We want someone who is looking to develop our student-athletes with the focus of developing our players academically, physically, socially, and personally,” Timmerman said. “We are excited to see the future of the Mustangs basketball program and grateful for Coach Crain’s leadership and dedication over the years.”

