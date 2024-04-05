Major retail center coming to Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shops at Flatrock Crossing, a 350,000-square-foot regional shopping center will be located between the 7/11 convenience store and the Marble Falls Rodeo Arena. Screen-captured image

A $130 million retail center with big name interest is coming to south Marble Falls by the end of 2025. Developers with Shops at Flatrock Crossing are currently in discussions with potential tenants, including T.J. Maxx, Chipotle, Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Ulta Beauty, a “nationally branded sporting goods concept,” an 87,050-square-foot grocery store, and others.

“Those are all businesses that we have reached out with and are talking with,” project associate Josh Robles told DailyTrib.com.

The 350,000-square-foot development will be located along U.S. 281 between the 7/11 convenience store and the Marble Falls Rodeo Arena.

“We hope to bring a realm of shops to the local community to ease the burden of driving into Austin,” Robles said.

The Marble Falls City Council will consider approving an $11.2 million economic development agreement for the project later this April. Financial incentives include a 10-year sales tax abatement.

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors approved $3.8 million in incentives for the project earlier in 2024.

“It’s only out of new money,” said EDC Director Christian Fletcher, referring to the structure of the agreement. “We’re not having to spend money out of our current budget and have it be competitive with other things. This is money that we’ve never had before that the project will generate. They’ll get a percentage back over a 10-year period.”

Fletcher explained why the development received support from the city and EDC.

“Something of that size, in a market like Marble Falls, to get the tenants that they’re going to get, needs some public support,” he said. “Not to mention, that tract has some pretty challenging site conditions with rock and topography. It’s Hill Country.”

A regional retail center of that size would have an immense impact on the local economy, Robles said.

“We’re looking at bringing a good amount of jobs for the community and a whole lot of sales tax revenue for the city with national and regional stores that the town has been yearning for,” he said.

A public announcement for more information on Shops at Flatrock Crossing will be presented by tenant representative Bobby Johnson during a regular meeting of the Marble Falls City Council on May 7.

“He’s going to do a presentation and show who the tenants are going to be,” Fletcher said.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.