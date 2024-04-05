SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 8, 2024

04/05/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, April 9

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • proclamation to acknowledge April as Child Abuse Awareness Month
  • discussion and action regarding the approval to post a non-paying summer internship at the Burnet County Jail to bridge the gap between the criminal justice system and mental health services
  • discussion and action regarding the final plat of Phase 1 of The Estates of Dominion Ranch

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, April 10

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the county’s website for more information.

