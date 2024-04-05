GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 8, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, April 9
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- proclamation to acknowledge April as Child Abuse Awareness Month
- discussion and action regarding the approval to post a non-paying summer internship at the Burnet County Jail to bridge the gap between the criminal justice system and mental health services
- discussion and action regarding the final plat of Phase 1 of The Estates of Dominion Ranch
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Wednesday, April 10
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the county’s website for more information.