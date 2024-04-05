Burnet County Jail bookings for March 27-April 4, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 27-April 4, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Amber Christine Ell, 33, of Burnet was arrested March 27 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released March 28 on $50,000 bond.

James Nicholas Johnston, 28, of Round Rock was arrested March 27 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Nataly Maldonado, 25, of Pelham, Alabama, was arrested March 27 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Holly Jean Paxton, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested March 27 by GSPD: capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing to truancy (4 counts), capias pro fine-failure to appear (6 counts). Released same day after paying a fine.

Jorge Ramirez Jr., 42, of Marble Falls was arrested March 27 by BCSO: theft of property. Released March 28 on $15,000 bond.

Victor Lee Smith, 48, of Poteet was arrested March 27 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released March 28 on $12,000 in bonds.

Joshua Allen Bower, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 28 by GSPD: parole violation, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Juan Diego Damian-Lara, 27, of Bertram was arrested March 28 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Roy Matthew Holman, 31, of Burnet was arrested March 28 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released March 31 on $15,000 bond.

Terri Lynn Malone, 57, of Burnet was arrested March 28 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): bail jumping/failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance. Released April 3 to an out-of-county agency (OOC).

Austin Jade Mays, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested March 28 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Erin Mae O’Connor, 32, of Burnet was arrested March 28 by BPD: failure to appear-adjudication-possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Gage Collin Stubblefield, 33, of Burnet was arrested March 28 by BPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Cristian Eduardo Talamantes, 22, of Burnet was arrested March 28 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released March 29 on $25,000 bond.

Jodi Latrisha Wall, 54, of Meadowlakes was arrested March 28 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Daniel Patrick Brown, 47, of Burnet was arrested March 29 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): failure to appear-adjudication-sex offender’s duty to register.

Nelson Castro-Velasquez, 24, of Bertram was arrested March 29 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 29 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury.

Juan Diego Damian-Lara, 27, of Bertram was arrested March 29 by ICE: detainer.

Ruth Alice Nelson, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested March 29 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Caitlin Brenna Stiles, 35, of Killeen was arrested March 29 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, assault on a public servant.

Michael Alexander Wilcox, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested March 29 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released March 31 with credit for time served.

Jason Michael Young, 37, of Killeen was arrested March 29 by BCSO: obstructing a highway passageway, terroristic threat reaction emergency. Released March 30 on $5,000 in bonds.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested March 30 by BCSO: bond revocation-criminal trespass.

Bryce George Gantt, 22, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested March 30 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Cory Robert-Brodrick Hanks, 29, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 30 by GSPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license. Released same day on $500 in bonds.

Miguel Rangel-Bocanegra, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested March 30 by BCSO: false report to a police officer. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jonathan Thomason, 48, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 30 by BPD: motion to revoke-engaging in organized criminal activity.

Ashley Nicole Aguilar, 38, of Austin was arrested March 31 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released April 1 on $1,500 bond.

Cenis Batallas-Quinones, 51, of Austin was arrested March 31 by DPS: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, forgery of a government/national government instrument (2 counts).

Austin Alan Butterfield, 40, of Killeen was arrested March 31 by BCSO: harassment. Released April 1 on $4,000 bond.

Joey Allen Cotner, 31, of Redding, California, was arrested March 31 by BCSO: false alarm/report.

Johnathan Marine Lyon, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested March 31 by BCSO: assault on a peace officer/judge, harassment of a public servant (2 counts).

Brion Courtney Morris, 33, of Killeen was arrested March 31 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released April 1 on $16,500 in bonds.

Sara Diane Schulte, 40, of Spicewood was arrested March 31 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Jeannette Negrete Silva, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 31 by MFPD: theft of property.

Steven James Berner, 41, of Copperas Cove was arrested April 1 by DPS: false drug test/falsification device, possession of marijuana. Released April 2 on $3,000 in bonds.

Luciano Mendez Jr., 41, of Liberty Hill was arrested April 1 by BCSO: failure to appear-arraignment-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear, bond forfeiture-burglary of a building.

Sara Diane Schulte, 40, of Spicewood was arrested April 1 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Cara Limon Scofield, 58, of Burnet was arrested April 1 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid. Released April 3 on $7,000 bond.

Alfred Lee Stewart, 45, of Austin was arrested April 1 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury. Released April 3 on $3,000 bond.

Billy Gene Stewart, 54, of Burnet was arrested April 1 by BCSO: unlawful restraint.

Cenis Batallas-Quinones, 51, of Austin was arrested April 2 by ICE: detainer.

David Hughlett, 30, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 2 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): assault on a family/household member, motion to revoke-terroristic threat of a family/household member.

Jeffery Howard Ingle, 62, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 2 by GSPD: criminal trespass of a habitation/shelter.

Rachel Marie Milliron, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 by MFPD: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released April 3 on $50,000 bond.

Douglas Alan Ripple, 59, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 2 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Bradley Sean Shuffield, 33, of Burnet was arrested April 2 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, surety surrender-theft of property.

Karina Lyzbeth Villarreal, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 by MFPD: theft of property. Released April 3 on $5,000 bond.

Taylor Ann Ellett-Graves, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 3 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released April 4 on $7,500 bond.

David Hughlett, 30, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 3 by BCSO: capias pro fine-public intoxication, capias pro fine-open container.

Johnny Lee Meadows, 23, of Cleburne was arrested April 3 by BCSO: failure to appear-terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 43, of Burnet was arrested April 3 by BCSO: terroristic threat of a family/household member, parole violation, continuous violence against family.

Rebecca Lyn Snider, 34, of Abilene was arrested April 3 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,000 bond.

Anthony Jamel Belk, 44, of San Antonio was arrested April 4 by GSPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jonathan Kyle Smith, 29, of San Antonio was arrested April 4 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.

Billy Gene Stewart, 54, of Burnet was arrested April 4 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Amanda Elizabeth Warden, 36, of Kingsland was arrested April 4 by GSPD: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Caylund Jacklyn Zamora, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 4 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-tampering with government record-defraud, surety surrender-failure to identify as a fugitive, tampering with government record-defraud.

