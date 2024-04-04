Marble Falls EDC greenlights $16K traffic study of busy roadways

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

RR 1431 is one of three major thoroughfares included in a traffic data analysis in Marble Falls from April 17-19. File photo

The Marble Falls EDC Board of Directors on April 3 approved over $16,000 for a traffic study to collect data on city thoroughfares.

“Traffic counts are important bits of information,” EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher told the board during the Wednesday meeting. “They help us locally as well as for (generating) prospect interest in terms of what’s happening in Marble Falls.”

The study follows similar traffic studies by the city’s Economic Development Corp. over the past years to gain insight into traffic patterns.

Data will be collected from April 17-19 to mirror those past studies.

“We’re just trying to keep it consistent with times that we’ve done it in the past so that we can say in eight years, for example, this is what it typically looks like,” Fletcher said.

GRAM Traffic Counting will do the work.

“It’s going to be interesting to see,” EDC Director Mark Mayfield said. “It seems like the traffic has just increased.”

Roadways in the study include:

Texas 71, east of U.S. 281 interchange

Texas 71, west of U.S. 281

RR 1431, west of Industrial Boulevard

RR 1431, between Parkview and Mustang drives

RR 1431, east of Manzano Mile

U.S. 281, south of Rodeo Drive

U.S. 281, north of Marble Heights Drive

U.S. 281, north of Colt Circle

U.S. 281, north of Resource Parkway

Traffic counters will also be placed at the intersection of U.S. 281 and FM 2147 and the intersection of U.S. 281 and RR 1431.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The EDC board granted $14,000 to Highland Lakes Creative Arts for Paint the Town during the meeting. Money will go toward the operating budget for the annual arts festival and the nonprofit’s year-round Sculpture on Main program. The 2024 Paint the Town is from April 21-27.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.