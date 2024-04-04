Emergency info for April 8 eclipse
Highland Lakes residents can stay safe by staying alert during the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, when over 100,000 people are expected to flood the area for one of the best views of totality in Texas.
Officials in area cities and Burnet and Llano counties have been preparing for over a year for the rush of tourists that could strain resources. Because of the expected temporary increase in population — one official called it “Memorial Day on steroids” — officials will prioritize emergency calls to ensure first responders are available for those in dire need of assistance.
Members of the Highland Lakes Amateur Radio Club have set up communication stations across the Highland Lakes, including command posts at the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and the Llano County Emergency Management Office. If 911 operations were to go down for any reason, amateur radio operators will be able to communicate with dispatchers. The Command Net is on 147.020 mHz Repeater at 100 Hz.
Other calls for assistance — namely trespassing — will be deemed non-emergencies.
Below are tips for how to handle trespassing during the eclipse:
- Post no-trespassing signs to discourage unwanted guests.
- Do not act confrontational with trespassers.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
BURNET COUNTY
- 830-693-3611 is the non-emergency line for Burnet, Cottonwood Shores, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls, and Meadowlakes
- 512-756-8080 is the non-emergency line for unincorporated areas
LLANO COUNTY
- 325-247-5767 is the non-emergency line for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office
- 325-247-4158 is the non-emergency line for the city of Llano
- 830-598-8741 is the non-emergency line for the city of Horseshoe Bay
- 325-388-6438 for the city of Sunrise Beach Village
If someone’s life is threatened, call or text 911 for help in either county.
MINOR INJURIES
Officials also encourage people to address minor injuries themselves by stocking a first aid kit with essentials.
Area clinics and hospitals include:
BURNET COUNTY
Ascension Seton Highland Lakes
3201 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South), Burnet
512-715-3000
Ascension Seton Marble Falls Health Center
1009 Falls Parkway, Marble Falls
830-693-2600
Baylor Scott & White Hospital
800 Texas 71, Marble Falls
830-201-7100
Baylor Scott & White Hospital Clinic
706 Avenue G, Marble Falls
830-201-7100
Lone Star Circle of Care at Marble Falls
802 Avenue J, Marble Falls
877-800-5722
NextCare Urgent Care
1701 U.S. 281, Marble Falls
830-798-1122
LLANO COUNTY
MidCoast Central Medical Center
200 W. Ollie St., Llano
325-216-9199
Ascension Seton Kingsland Health Center
525 RM 2900, Kingsland
512-715-3118
HCM Immediate Care Clinic
1310 Ford St., Llano
325-247-9355
MidCoast Wellcare
102 W. Dallas St., Llano
325-216-9072
Baylor Scott & White-Llano Clinic
102 E. Young St., Llano
325-248-2000
Baylor Scott & White-Kingsland Clinic
105 FM 2342, Kingsland
325-388-9400
Hill Country Direct Care
906 Ford St., Llano
325-248-6309