Emergency info for April 8 eclipse

Trespassing calls will be deemed a non-emergency by law enforcement officials during the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Highland Lakes residents can stay safe by staying alert during the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, when over 100,000 people are expected to flood the area for one of the best views of totality in Texas.

Officials in area cities and Burnet and Llano counties have been preparing for over a year for the rush of tourists that could strain resources. Because of the expected temporary increase in population — one official called it “Memorial Day on steroids” — officials will prioritize emergency calls to ensure first responders are available for those in dire need of assistance.

Members of the Highland Lakes Amateur Radio Club have set up communication stations across the Highland Lakes, including command posts at the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and the Llano County Emergency Management Office. If 911 operations were to go down for any reason, amateur radio operators will be able to communicate with dispatchers. The Command Net is on 147.020 mHz Repeater at 100 Hz.

Other calls for assistance — namely trespassing — will be deemed non-emergencies.

Below are tips for how to handle trespassing during the eclipse:

Post no-trespassing signs to discourage unwanted guests.

Do not act confrontational with trespassers.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

BURNET COUNTY

830-693-3611 is the non-emergency line for Burnet, Cottonwood Shores, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls, and Meadowlakes

512-756-8080 is the non-emergency line for unincorporated areas

LLANO COUNTY

325-247-5767 is the non-emergency line for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office

325-247-4158 is the non-emergency line for the city of Llano

830-598-8741 is the non-emergency line for the city of Horseshoe Bay

325-388-6438 for the city of Sunrise Beach Village

If someone’s life is threatened, call or text 911 for help in either county.

MINOR INJURIES

Officials also encourage people to address minor injuries themselves by stocking a first aid kit with essentials.

Area clinics and hospitals include:

BURNET COUNTY

Ascension Seton Highland Lakes

3201 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South), Burnet

512-715-3000

Ascension Seton Marble Falls Health Center

1009 Falls Parkway, Marble Falls

830-693-2600

Baylor Scott & White Hospital

800 Texas 71, Marble Falls

830-201-7100

Baylor Scott & White Hospital Clinic

706 Avenue G, Marble Falls

830-201-7100

Lone Star Circle of Care at Marble Falls

802 Avenue J, Marble Falls

877-800-5722

NextCare Urgent Care

1701 U.S. 281, Marble Falls

830-798-1122

LLANO COUNTY

MidCoast Central Medical Center

200 W. Ollie St., Llano

325-216-9199

Ascension Seton Kingsland Health Center

525 RM 2900, Kingsland

512-715-3118

HCM Immediate Care Clinic

1310 Ford St., Llano

325-247-9355

MidCoast Wellcare

102 W. Dallas St., Llano

325-216-9072

Baylor Scott & White-Llano Clinic

102 E. Young St., Llano

325-248-2000

Baylor Scott & White-Kingsland Clinic

105 FM 2342, Kingsland

325-388-9400

Hill Country Direct Care

906 Ford St., Llano

325-248-6309

