Conserve water during eclipse

04/04/24 | Nathan Bush

City officials across the Highland Lakes are asking residents to conserve water in the coming days as tourists flood the area for the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Water users are encouraged to shut off irrigation systems from April 5-9 as a result of the request.

Efforts will ensure the area’s water supply remains adequate for human consumption, firefighting capabilities, and medical services.

The request comes during a persistent drought in the region, which has caused nearly historic low levels in lakes Travis and Buchanan. 

