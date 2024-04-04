Conserve water during eclipse

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

City officials across the Highland Lakes are asking residents to conserve water in the coming days as tourists flood the area for the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Water users are encouraged to shut off irrigation systems from April 5-9 as a result of the request.

Efforts will ensure the area’s water supply remains adequate for human consumption, firefighting capabilities, and medical services.

The request comes during a persistent drought in the region, which has caused nearly historic low levels in lakes Travis and Buchanan.

