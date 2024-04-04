Conserve water during eclipse
City officials across the Highland Lakes are asking residents to conserve water in the coming days as tourists flood the area for the April 8 total solar eclipse.
Water users are encouraged to shut off irrigation systems from April 5-9 as a result of the request.
Efforts will ensure the area’s water supply remains adequate for human consumption, firefighting capabilities, and medical services.
The request comes during a persistent drought in the region, which has caused nearly historic low levels in lakes Travis and Buchanan.