Voter registration deadline April 4 for local elections in May

The last day to register to vote in the May 4 local elections is Thursday, April 4.

Races include:

city council seats in Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Burnet, Meadowlakes, Sunrise Beach Village, Cottonwood Shores, and Highland Haven;

mayors in Sunrise Beach Village and Meadowlakes;

and school board seats in the Marble Falls, Burnet, and Llano districts.

REGISTRATION/ELECTION RESOURCES

Visit VoteTexas.gov to register online or check your registration status.

Contact the Burnet County Elections Office at 512-715-5288 or visit in person at 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Contact the Llano County Elections Office at 325-247-5425 or visit in person at 1447 Texas 71 East in Llano.

IMPORTANT DATES

April 4 is the last day to register to vote.

April 22 is the first day of early voting.

April 30 is the last day of early voting.

May 4 is Election Day.

RACES

City councils

Marble Falls

Two-year terms

Place 1 —Griff Morris (incumbent)

Place 3 — Lauren Haltom (incumbent)

Place 5 — Dee Haddock (incumbent), Richard Westerman, John Davis

Granite Shoals

Two-year terms

Place 1 — Brian Edwards (incumbent)

Place 2 — Mike Pfister (incumbent)

Place 4 — Steve Hougen (incumbent)

Place 5 — Phil Ort (incumbent), Catherine Bell

Burnet

Two-year terms

The top three vote-getters will be seated on the council:

Dennis Langley (incumbent)

Phillip Thurman (incumbent)

Cindia Talamantez

Juan Anthony Fransisco Jr.

Zechariah “Zac” Neely

Tommy Gaut

Meadowlakes

Two-year terms

Mayor — Mark Bentley (incumbent), Aaron Codispoti

Place 1 — Don Wheeler, Mike Barry

Place 3 — Jerry Drummond (incumbent), Carolyn Richmond

Sunrise Beach Village

Two-year terms

Mayor — Rob Hardy, John Schwin

The top two vote-getters will be seated on the council:

Dan Gower

Frank Donnell

Jeff Cook

Cottonwood Shores

Two-year terms

Place 1 — Michael Ritchie (incumbent)

Place 3 — Cheri Trinidad (incumbent)

Place 5 — Roger Wayson (incumbent)

Highland Haven

Two-year terms

Mayor — Olan Kelley (incumbent)

The top two vote-getters will be seated on the Board of Alderman:

Don Hagans (incumbent)

Terry Nuss (incumbent)

School boards

Marble Falls ISD

Three-year terms

Place 5 — Alex Payson

Place 6 — Kevin Naumann (incumbent)

Place 7 — Kevin Virdell (incumbent)

Burnet Consolidated ISD

Three-year terms

Place 2 — Angela Moore (incumbent)

Place 4 — Ross Behrens (incumbent)

Place 5 — Katy Duke (incumbent), Amber Cardenas

Place 6 — David Bennett

Llano ISD

Three-year terms

Place 1 — Rob Wilson (incumbent), Pamela Huston

Place 5 — Dean Campbell (incumbent), Penny Wimberly, Reed Norman

editor@thepicayune.com

