Voter registration deadline April 4 for local elections in May
The last day to register to vote in the May 4 local elections is Thursday, April 4.
Races include:
- city council seats in Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Burnet, Meadowlakes, Sunrise Beach Village, Cottonwood Shores, and Highland Haven;
- mayors in Sunrise Beach Village and Meadowlakes;
- and school board seats in the Marble Falls, Burnet, and Llano districts.
REGISTRATION/ELECTION RESOURCES
- Visit VoteTexas.gov to register online or check your registration status.
- Contact the Burnet County Elections Office at 512-715-5288 or visit in person at 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Contact the Llano County Elections Office at 325-247-5425 or visit in person at 1447 Texas 71 East in Llano.
IMPORTANT DATES
- April 4 is the last day to register to vote.
- April 22 is the first day of early voting.
- April 30 is the last day of early voting.
- May 4 is Election Day.
RACES
City councils
Two-year terms
- Place 1 —Griff Morris (incumbent)
- Place 3 — Lauren Haltom (incumbent)
- Place 5 — Dee Haddock (incumbent), Richard Westerman, John Davis
Two-year terms
- Place 1 — Brian Edwards (incumbent)
- Place 2 — Mike Pfister (incumbent)
- Place 4 — Steve Hougen (incumbent)
- Place 5 — Phil Ort (incumbent), Catherine Bell
Two-year terms
The top three vote-getters will be seated on the council:
- Dennis Langley (incumbent)
- Phillip Thurman (incumbent)
- Cindia Talamantez
- Juan Anthony Fransisco Jr.
- Zechariah “Zac” Neely
- Tommy Gaut
Two-year terms
- Mayor — Mark Bentley (incumbent), Aaron Codispoti
- Place 1 — Don Wheeler, Mike Barry
- Place 3 — Jerry Drummond (incumbent), Carolyn Richmond
Two-year terms
- Mayor — Rob Hardy, John Schwin
The top two vote-getters will be seated on the council:
- Dan Gower
- Frank Donnell
- Jeff Cook
Two-year terms
- Place 1 — Michael Ritchie (incumbent)
- Place 3 — Cheri Trinidad (incumbent)
- Place 5 — Roger Wayson (incumbent)
Two-year terms
- Mayor — Olan Kelley (incumbent)
The top two vote-getters will be seated on the Board of Alderman:
- Don Hagans (incumbent)
- Terry Nuss (incumbent)
School boards
Three-year terms
- Place 5 — Alex Payson
- Place 6 — Kevin Naumann (incumbent)
- Place 7 — Kevin Virdell (incumbent)
Three-year terms
- Place 2 — Angela Moore (incumbent)
- Place 4 — Ross Behrens (incumbent)
- Place 5 — Katy Duke (incumbent), Amber Cardenas
- Place 6 — David Bennett
Three-year terms
- Place 1 — Rob Wilson (incumbent), Pamela Huston
- Place 5 — Dean Campbell (incumbent), Penny Wimberly, Reed Norman