Voter registration deadline April 4 for local elections in May

04/03/24 | DailyTrib.com

The last day to register to vote in the May 4 local elections is Thursday, April 4. 

Races include: 

  • city council seats in Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Burnet, Meadowlakes, Sunrise Beach Village, Cottonwood Shores, and Highland Haven; 
  • mayors in Sunrise Beach Village and Meadowlakes; 
  • and school board seats in the Marble Falls, Burnet, and Llano districts.

REGISTRATION/ELECTION RESOURCES

IMPORTANT DATES

  • April 4 is the last day to register to vote.
  • April 22 is the first day of early voting.
  • April 30 is the last day of early voting.
  • May 4 is Election Day.

RACES

City councils

Marble Falls

Two-year terms

  • Place 1 —Griff Morris (incumbent)
  • Place 3 — Lauren Haltom (incumbent)
  • Place 5 — Dee Haddock (incumbent), Richard Westerman, John Davis

Granite Shoals

Two-year terms

  • Place 1 — Brian Edwards (incumbent)
  • Place 2Mike Pfister (incumbent)
  • Place 4Steve Hougen (incumbent)
  • Place 5Phil Ort (incumbent), Catherine Bell

Burnet

Two-year terms

The top three vote-getters will be seated on the council:

  • Dennis Langley (incumbent)
  • Phillip Thurman (incumbent)
  • Cindia Talamantez
  • Juan Anthony Fransisco Jr.
  • Zechariah “Zac” Neely
  • Tommy Gaut

Meadowlakes

Two-year terms

  • Mayor — Mark Bentley (incumbent), Aaron Codispoti
  • Place 1 — Don Wheeler, Mike Barry
  • Place 3Jerry Drummond (incumbent), Carolyn Richmond

Sunrise Beach Village

Two-year terms

  • MayorRob Hardy, John Schwin

The top two vote-getters will be seated on the council:

  • Dan Gower
  • Frank Donnell
  • Jeff Cook

Cottonwood Shores

Two-year terms

  • Place 1Michael Ritchie (incumbent)
  • Place 3Cheri Trinidad (incumbent)
  • Place 5Roger Wayson (incumbent)

Highland Haven

Two-year terms

  • MayorOlan Kelley (incumbent)

The top two vote-getters will be seated on the Board of Alderman:

  • Don Hagans (incumbent)
  • Terry Nuss (incumbent)

School boards

Marble Falls ISD

Three-year terms

  • Place 5Alex Payson
  • Place 6Kevin Naumann (incumbent)
  • Place 7 — Kevin Virdell (incumbent)

Burnet Consolidated ISD

Three-year terms

  • Place 2 — Angela Moore (incumbent)
  • Place 4Ross Behrens (incumbent)
  • Place 5Katy Duke (incumbent), Amber Cardenas
  • Place 6David Bennett

Llano ISD

Three-year terms

  • Place 1Rob Wilson (incumbent), Pamela Huston
  • Place 5 — Dean Campbell (incumbent), Penny Wimberly, Reed Norman

