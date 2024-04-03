Granite Shoals city-wide cleanup April 27
Granite Shoals is offering mass trash disposal services to residents during a city-wide cleanup on April 27 from 8 a.m. to noon on the grounds of City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. It will run on a first-come, first-served basis until dumpsters are full, so arrive early.
The collection is mostly free. A fee for tossing tires is based on size: $5 for passenger vehicle tires (with or without rims) and $20 for skid steer and 18-wheeler tires (with or without rims).
A water bill or driver’s license is required as proof of Granite Shoals residence.
Document shredding services will be offered from 8-10 a.m. All staples, paper clips, and any other binding must be removed beforehand.
Contractors will not be allowed to dispose of work waste during the event.
The following items are free to toss during the city-wide cleanup day:
- branches, bagged leaves, and loose yard waste
- water heaters
- furniture
- appliances like washers, dryers, microwaves, and dishwashers (NO appliances containing Freon, like refrigerators and air conditioners)
- stoves
- mattresses
- toilets and sinks
- scrap metal
The following will not be accepted:
- appliances containing Freon, like refrigerators and air conditioners
- bags of cement
- cinder blocks
- batteries
- chemicals, oil, and antifreeze
- wet paint
- rocks and dirt
- dead animals
- construction waste