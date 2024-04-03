Granite Shoals city-wide cleanup April 27

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Granite Shoals is offering mass trash disposal services to residents during a city-wide cleanup on April 27 from 8 a.m. to noon on the grounds of City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. It will run on a first-come, first-served basis until dumpsters are full, so arrive early.

The collection is mostly free. A fee for tossing tires is based on size: $5 for passenger vehicle tires (with or without rims) and $20 for skid steer and 18-wheeler tires (with or without rims).

A water bill or driver’s license is required as proof of Granite Shoals residence.

Document shredding services will be offered from 8-10 a.m. All staples, paper clips, and any other binding must be removed beforehand.

Contractors will not be allowed to dispose of work waste during the event.

The following items are free to toss during the city-wide cleanup day:

branches, bagged leaves, and loose yard waste

water heaters

furniture

appliances like washers, dryers, microwaves, and dishwashers (NO appliances containing Freon, like refrigerators and air conditioners)

stoves

mattresses

toilets and sinks

scrap metal

The following will not be accepted:

appliances containing Freon, like refrigerators and air conditioners

bags of cement

cinder blocks

batteries

chemicals, oil, and antifreeze

wet paint

rocks and dirt

dead animals

construction waste

