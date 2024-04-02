Camp of the Hills seeks scholarship funding for 2024 campers

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Camp of the Hills is raising money to provide nearly 300 scholarships to prospective campers ahead of the 2024 season. Courtesy photo

Camp of the Hills near Marble Falls is seeking donations to fund about 300 scholarships for its next batch of campers. Scholarships are $500 each.

Donations for the summer 2024 camper scholarship fund can be made online or by sending a check to Camp of the Hills, 1552 CR 344, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

“The camp is an opportunity for kids to make friendships that last a lifetime,” reads a media release from Camp of the Hills. “It is an opportunity to get out of their everyday routines so they can grow socially and spiritually through life-changing experiences.”

Camp of the Hills has ministered to underserved children since 1991. It typically hosts 80-120 campers in eight, one-week sessions each summer. The fee is $60 per child for a week with the remainder of the cost coming through scholarships.

“This allows the camp to target kids who would not otherwise be able to experience a week in the outdoors, and it allows these children to be surrounded by a diverse group of dedicated mentors with Christian values,” the release said.

Typical excursions during a one-week stay at Camp of the Hills include swimming, navigating a ropes course, playing sports, fishing, and creative activities such as crafts, music, and a talent show. Camp sessions are divided into age groups.

“Camp of the Hills is a place where youth from all walks of life can experience the power and love of Jesus Christ,” the release continued.

To learn more about Camp of the Hills, visit its website.

