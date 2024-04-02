Bluebonnet Festival needs more volunteers

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Volunteers are needed at the 41st annual Bluebonnet Festival. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

About 20 more volunteers are needed at the 41st annual Bluebonnet Festival, which is April 11-14. Signup is available online.

Volunteer jobs remaining include helping runners in the YMCA of the Highland Lakes 5K, 10K, and Senior 2K and guiding participants in the festival’s grand parade. Both events are on Saturday, April 13.

“Volunteers are essential,” said Allison McKee, director of the Burnet Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the festival. “They’re the only way we can put this festival on. There’s no way we could afford to pay enough people to man all of these different positions.”

Some jobs are also available on Friday, April 12.

“We also need a couple of more people on Friday morning to stand at barricades on the square, help vendors go where they’re supposed to be, and answer any basic questions that might come up,” McKee said.

The four-day festival requires about 70 total volunteers for things to run smoothly.

“It takes a village,” McKee laughed. “Volunteers are our lifeblood. We greatly appreciate them.”

The chamber director expects this year’s event to draw big crowds.

“We’re hopeful that a decent number of people will stay after the (April 8) eclipse and enjoy Bluebonnet Festival,” McKee said. “It’s a great year to see bluebonnets, too. We’re optimistic people will come for the bluebonnets and stick around to enjoy the festival.”

For more information about the Bluebonnet Festival, visit its website.

