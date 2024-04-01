Run for the Son April 13

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Walk or run during the 13th annual St. Peter’s Lutheran School Run for the Son 1K and 5K at 8 a.m. April 13. Signup online.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for kids up to 18 years old in the 5K. Admission is $20 for the 1K. Participants will receive a T-shirt with their registration.

“It’s a fun time with family,” said Lindsay Pyle, director of St. Peter’s Lutheran School. “It’s always a lot of fun.”

Participants start at Double Horn Brewing Company, 208 Ave H in Marble Falls, before weaving through downtown Marble Falls in both races.

“It’s not a super serious race,” Pyle said. “We have a lot of walkers in addition to runners. It’s a good time.”

Volunteers are needed to ensure race day runs smoothly.

“We need volunteers to help guide the runners to make correct turns, give out medals at the end, and hand out waters,” Pyle said.

Money raised will fund scholarships for students at St. Peter’s Lutheran School.

For more information, visit the school’s website.

ABOUT ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN SCHOOL

St. Peter’s Lutheran School, 1803 RR 1431 in Marble Falls, provides Christian-based education for area youngsters. It was founded in 1982.

The school currently offers a 3-year-old class, a pre-kindergarten class, and a kindergarten class. It has a teacher-student ratio of roughly 1:10.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.