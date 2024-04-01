PEC upgrading Marble Falls electric meters

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A PEC employee installs the 400,000th meter at a fire station under construction in Buda, south of Austin. All new meters being installed are upgrades that self-report outages and allow for reading meters remotely. Old meters on the system are being replaced with the new versions, one area at a time. PEC is currently replacing the meters in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo from PEC

“Upgrading our meters to the latest technology is an important step in enhancing our reliability and improving outage response times for our members and communities,” PEC chief operations officer Eddie Dauterive told DailyTrib.com in an email response to questions. “The new meters immediately notify PEC about outages and other potential issues, providing our control room a better view into our system.”

PEC installed its 400,000th meter in November 2023, marking a milestone in a historic period of growth in the Central Texas service area. In 13 years — 2005 to 2018 — PEC grew by 100,000 meters. Within the next five years — 2018-23 — it grew by another 100,000 meters to reach the 400,000 milestone.

Work replacing older Marble Falls meters with the newer version began on March 11. Members about to have their meters replaced will receive a letter in the mail and an email two to three weeks before contractors are due to arrive. Follow-up reminders by phone and text should occur a few days prior. Members will lose power for about two minutes during the exchange.

For more information, including answers to Frequently Asked Questions, visit pec.coop/ami.

