Apply for Hill Country Buyers Club scholarships by April 30

Local FFA and 4-H students have until April 30 to apply for scholarships from the Hill Country Buyers Club. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The deadline to apply for Hill Country Buyers Club scholarships is April 30 for local FFA and 4-H club members. Submit applications online. Awards will be announced on May 10.

Scholarships are to help students purchase a livestock project for the 2024-25 livestock show season. Awards range from $250-$1,250.

“The scholarships will be given to help kids who may not otherwise have the resources to purchase an animal or who are showing for the first time,” Hill Country Buyers Club President John Franklin said in a media release.

All applicants must be enrolled in a 4-H club or be a junior or senior member of FFA with plans to be involved in project areas and activities. Scholarships are only available for members of FFA or 4-H in Burnet, Lampasas, or Llano counties.

Applications include a one-page essay of about 300-400 words describing why the student applying should be selected.

Recipients will be required to email progress reports with photos each month to hillcountrybuyersclub@gmail.com.

The Hill Country Buyers Club was established in 2022 to support local 4-H and FFA students. The nonprofit awarded student exhibitors more than $75,000 in sale premiums at five different shows in Burnet, Gillespie, Williamson, and Llano counties in 2023.

For more information about the livestock project scholarships, visit the nonprofit’s website.

