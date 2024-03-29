GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 1, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, April 1
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. special meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
On the agenda:
certify the Rural Prosecutor Grant revenue for $175,000 and establish a budget in the Rural Prosecutor Grant Fund
approve the tank rental agreement with Sun Coast Resources, LLC for two 1,000-gallon fuel storage tanks and two 1,000-gallon containment pads
approve cancellation of a $234,761.20 purchase order for four Dodge Durangos from Donalson-Silsbee and replace it with a new $198,525 purchase order for three Chevrolet Tahoes and one Chevrolet Silverado from Caldwell Chevrolet
Granite Shoals Wildlife Advisory Committee
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
On the agenda:
consider resignations and appointments to the Wildlife Advisory Committee
a report from Brad Hammel from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
discussion and action regarding the March 9 workshop
working session to learn mapping software and begin the mapping process for harvesting sites
Tuesday, April 2
Horseshoe Bay City Council
9 a.m. workshop
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
On the agenda:
2025 fiscal year budget planning
water conservation and drought contingency plan
master parks plan
mobility in Horseshoe Bay
deer trapping program
In executive session: relating to the historic Fuchs House, which burned on Feb. 25
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
On the agenda:
update from Marble Falls ISD
resolution to allow EDC to grant $3.8 million of financial incentives to Flatrock Crossing Commercial Development
public hearing, discussion, and action on the annexation of about 7 acres of land south of Baylor Scott and White on Texas 71
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
On the agenda:
In executive session: discuss personnel matters
discussion and possible action on executive session matters
2025 fiscal year budget
April 8 total solar eclipse
Wednesday, April 3
Marble Falls EDC Board of Directors
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
On the agenda:
community leverage grant from Highland Lakes Creative Arts
agreement between MFEDC and GRAM Traffic Counting for data collection services
Thursday, April 4
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.