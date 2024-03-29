GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 1, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, April 1

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

certify the Rural Prosecutor Grant revenue for $175,000 and establish a budget in the Rural Prosecutor Grant Fund

approve the tank rental agreement with Sun Coast Resources, LLC for two 1,000-gallon fuel storage tanks and two 1,000-gallon containment pads

approve cancellation of a $234,761.20 purchase order for four Dodge Durangos from Donalson-Silsbee and replace it with a new $198,525 purchase order for three Chevrolet Tahoes and one Chevrolet Silverado from Caldwell Chevrolet

Granite Shoals Wildlife Advisory Committee

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

consider resignations and appointments to the Wildlife Advisory Committee

a report from Brad Hammel from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

discussion and action regarding the March 9 workshop

working session to learn mapping software and begin the mapping process for harvesting sites

Tuesday, April 2

Horseshoe Bay City Council

9 a.m. workshop

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

2025 fiscal year budget planning

water conservation and drought contingency plan

master parks plan

mobility in Horseshoe Bay

deer trapping program

In executive session: relating to the historic Fuchs House, which burned on Feb. 25

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update from Marble Falls ISD

resolution to allow EDC to grant $3.8 million of financial incentives to Flatrock Crossing Commercial Development

public hearing, discussion, and action on the annexation of about 7 acres of land south of Baylor Scott and White on Texas 71

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

In executive session: discuss personnel matters

discussion and possible action on executive session matters

2025 fiscal year budget

April 8 total solar eclipse

Wednesday, April 3

Marble Falls EDC Board of Directors

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

community leverage grant from Highland Lakes Creative Arts

agreement between MFEDC and GRAM Traffic Counting for data collection services

Thursday, April 4

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.