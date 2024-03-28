MFISD pre-K & kindergarten roundups April 4

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls ISD is hosting roundups for incoming pre-K and kindergarten students at its elementary campuses from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on April 4. Parents should take their children to the school they will be attending.

“MFISD elementary schools are thrilled to welcome our new students and have a chance to greet our new families,” said Erika O’Connor, director of elementary education.

Guests will get the full elementary school experience by walking through cafeteria lines, sitting and riding inside a school bus, visiting classrooms, and meeting teachers and staff.

“All these happenings may be completely new experiences to students and families as they begin their school career,” O’Connor said.

Parents will receive tips on how to prepare their kids for school. Students will receive two free books.

“Round-up serves to introduce the school experience and provide a memorable opportunity as families build confidence and excitement about school,” O’Connor said.

Guests also have the option to register for school.

“Parents may bring all of their paperwork of registration to begin and/or finish the process at round-up, but registration is not required at the round-up event,” O’Connor said.

Elementary zones are available on the district’s website for those who need to check which school their children will attend.

