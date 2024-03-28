SUBSCRIBE NOW

Litter lifters to host post-eclipse cleanups

03/28/24 | Nathan Bush
RR 1431 trash

The Hill Country Litter Lifters have multiple cleanups planned following the April 8 total solar eclipse. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Hill Country Litter Lifters is planning a series of cleanups for the aftermath of the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Scheduled Litter Lifters cleanups are April 13 and April 20, both from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the Metzger Ranch on the north side of RR 1431 near Honeymoon Ranch in Granite Shoals.

“Since the amount of litter is expected to be greater than normal, I’ve scheduled two cleanups instead of one,” Litter Lifters coordinator Tom Rapp said.

The group is also partnering with the Highland Lakes Crisis Network to host ‘Pick and Lick’ cleanups.

“Teams of volunteers will pick up litter in their own neighborhoods or in an assigned area and celebrate afterward with an ice cream social for those who worked together during their individual cleanup event,” Rapp said.

‘Pick and Lick’ groups will require a team captain to recruit volunteers and ensure all participants understand necessary safety protocols and are prepared with enough supplies. Team captains must also fill out report forms following the end of their respective cleanups

Volunteers with ‘Pick and Lick’ will work in various areas in the Highland Lakes.

“We anticipate that the massive influx of eclipse viewers may overwhelm the ability of our local governments’ paid and contracted staff to clean up the litter left behind,” Rapp said.

The impact of the cleanup projects will go beyond cleaning up the trash, he continued.

“We have a choice of cursing the situation or using the opportunity to build community unity, and to be better prepared to assist when we are faced with an areawide disaster in the future,” he said.

If interested in volunteering, call Rapp at 303-887-5649 or the Highland Lakes Crisis Network at 325-423-3662.

