Good Friday and Easter closures

Good Friday falls on March 29 and Texas is one of 12 states in the country that observes it as a holiday. Most government offices and schools will be closed in observance of the Christian holiday but major banks and the post office will remain open. Easter is Sunday, March 31.

All government offices in Burnet and Llano counties will be closed on Good Friday, except for Horseshoe Bay city hall.

Burnet Consolidated, Marble Falls, and Llano ISDs will all be closed on Friday.

H-E-B stores in Burnet, Marble Falls, and Kingsland will be closed on Easter Sunday, but are open for Good Friday. Small businesses may be closed or have impacted hours on Friday and Sunday.

Good Friday traditions from around the world

Good Friday is a major Christian holiday that honors the day that Jesus died on the cross before His resurrection three days later. It is common to attend church services, abstain from red meat, or fast altogether on Good Friday, but some cultures from around the world have more elaborate traditions.

In the early 20th century, it was common in Ireland to collect eggs laid on Good Friday and mark them with an “X” using soot. The eggs were believed to have healing powers if rubbed on the body and that they would never go bad.

In Rome, all of the statues and crosses in churches throughout the city are draped in black or purple cloth to mourn for the death of the Son. Good Friday is referred to as “Venerdi Santo” or “Holy Friday” in Italy.

An old Jamaican tradition consists of putting egg whites in a cup on your windowsill the night before Good Friday and “reading” the shapes formed in the whites the next morning for insight into the future.

