Llano County declares April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

Three members of the Llano County Child Welfare Board outside the Llano County Law Enforcement Center after the Commissioners Court declared April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. Cindy Scallorn (left) stands beside fellow LCCWB members Heather Martin and Joann McDougal. The blue clothing and pins worn by the board members signify a commitment to spreading awareness of child abuse. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Llano County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a proclamation that declares the month of April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. The decision was made during the regular meeting of the court on March 25.

Three members of the Llano County Child Welfare Board, Heather Martin, Joann McDougal, and Cindy Scallorn, presented the proclamation to the commissioners and reminded everyone that Wednesday, April 3 is Go Blue Day, which asks everyone to wear blue to bring awareness to the issue of child abuse throughout the county.

According to the court’s proclamation, 264,464 victims of child abuse or neglect were reported in Texas in 2023 and 100 of those cases were recorded in Llano County. The Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center interviewed 44 children in Llano County for abuse in 2023 and has 22 open court cases involving 36 Llano County children as of March 28.

“We acknowledge that we must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promoting the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable, nurturing environment,” reads the proclamation. “Prevention remains the best defense for children and families.”

