BCISD hires new athletic director

Steve Hale was selected as the new director of athletics and school safety by the Burnet CISD Board of Trustees on March 25. He is pictured here with his wife Lana. Courtesy photo

Steve Hale is the new director of athletics and school safety for the Burnet Consolidated ISD. He previously served as athletic director at Hillsboro ISD.

The Burnet CISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved his hiring at its meeting on March 25. Hale replaces outgoing athletic director Kurt Jones who served as athletic director for the past 11 years before announcing his retirement in December 2023.

“We are very grateful for Kurt’s service and wish him the very best in his retirement from public education and in the next chapter of his professional career,” Superintendent Emeritus Keith McBurnett told DailyTrib.com. McBurnett was named emeritus at the March 25 meeting. Trustees also officially hired Dr. Aaron Peña as the new superintendent to replace McBurnet, who is retiring. Peña officially begins on Monday, April 1.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Hale due to his remarkable dedication to student growth and achievement, as well as his strong alignment with the values and culture of the Burnet community,” Peña told DailyTrib.com.

Hale was selected from a pool of over 50 applicants.

“Mr. Hale’s outstanding leadership experience, commitment to student character development, and unwavering dedication to integrity, transparency, and community engagement set him apart from other candidates,” Peña said.

The new hire comes to BCISD following a 13-year head coaching career with stints at Hillsboro, Groesbeck, Medina Valley, Hutto, and Fort Worth ISDs. Hale transitioned to the role of full-time athletic director at Hillsboro ISD in 2021.

“His emphasis on fostering meaningful connections with students, parents, and educators, coupled with his genuine concern of rate safety and well-being of every individual within the school community, embodies the district’s values of spirit, pride, and honor,” Peña said.

Hale oversaw facility upgrades to the Hillsboro ISD weight room and scoreboard. He also managed up to 30 coaches, 2 athletic trainers, and over 500 athletes.

“His proven track record of implementing effective strategies to support student athletic success and promote academic excellence further solidified his position as the top choice,” Peña said.

