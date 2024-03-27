SUBSCRIBE NOW

MFHS spring flower sale March 28

03/27/24 | Nathan Bush

Spring into the season at the Marble Falls High School flower sale on Thursday, March 28. The annual event is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the campus greenhouse, 2101 Mustang Drive. 

Available plants include aloe vera, alstroemeria, begonia, celosia, dahlia, echeveria, geranium, gerbera, peperomia, snapdragon, and zinnia. Most will be priced at $2.50. Aloe vera will range from $10 to $20. Cash, check, and credit card will be accepted.

“People should consider supporting organizations like the FFA and others because we teach valuable skills that students can use after high school in either a job setting or home,” said James Conner, the FFA advisor and MFHS plant/animal agriculture science teacher.

The high school’s horticulture students have raised the plants since they were delivered to the greenhouse as plugs.

“The students have been excited to see the flowers and other plants grow while they have been in the greenhouse,” Conner said.

All proceeds will be reinvested in the horticulture program.

“We use the money from the plant sale to buy more equipment for the greenhouse and so that the students have plants to grow,” Conner said.

For more information about the flower sale and the horticulture program, email Conner at jconner@mfisd.txed.net.

