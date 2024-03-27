IN THE GARDEN: Shady veggies, grasshopper stopper, raised bed alternatives

If you're not handy with a hammer, an old wheelbarrow can be used as a raised bed alternative. Just make sure there's adequate drainage. Keep reading for other ideas.

Darin of Bertram asks: “I have extended our garden area to include some shady spots. What are some vegetables/herbs that thrive in partial sun, shady area?”

Darin, here is a list of garden items you can plant in the shady section of your garden: arugula, asparagus, basil, beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, bush beans, cabbage, carrots, catnip, cauliflower, chard (Swiss), celery, chives, endive, flag (sweet), garlic, garden cress, germander, horseradish, kale, kohlrabi, leaf lettuce, leeks, lemon balm, mint, mustards, parsnips, parsley, peas, potatoes, radishes, rhubarb, rosemary, rutabagas, scallions, sorrel, spinach, summer squash, turnips, valerian, watercress, and woodruff (sweet).

GRASSHOPPERS

When you see grasshoppers, it’s time to get out the flour. Fifty pounds will be more than enough to do the average yard. All-purpose flour works; self-rising flour is best. And grasshoppers aren’t “gluten-free.”

It’s best to apply your flour of choice early in the morning when there is a heavy dew on the ground. Step No. 1 is to determine the direction of the wind (hint, hint). Step No. 2, throw with the wind (hint, hint, hint). Step No. 3 is to cast the flour by hand over infested areas in your yard and garden. Repeat the process in about two to three weeks, when the next hatch begins.

RAISED BED ALTERNATIVES

Perhaps you’re not comfortable enough with a hammer to build a raised bed, or you simply want something different. Your goal is a planter of sorts, one that will hold soil and drain properly. With this said, your options are limitless. Here are some alternatives that have the same results as a raised bed in the end.

Get a children’s swimming pool, drill holes in it, and you’re set to go. How about old portable fire pits, the smaller ones? Or, a plastic storage box you’ve lost the lid to? A watering can that doesn’t hold water? And one of our favorites: an old wheelbarrow.

Maybe a metal milk can, drawer, wooden crate, or dented file cabinet? With a file cabinet, take out the drawers (use those separately) and lay the cabinet on its back. Presto! Instant raised bed.

For each of these suggestions, make sure the bottom drains. If the item already has a crack, it’ll drain on its own. If it holds water, drill a couple of holes in the base. Spread out the holes so the water will drain evenly.

Now, fill 10 percent of your alternative with granite gravel. Then, fill it a third up from the bottom with manure compost and next put in topsoil. If your alternative is deep, you can place sticks and leaves inside before adding topsoil. The woody filler not only takes up space but adds nutrients to the soil as it decomposes.

Plant your plants. And, of course, you knew we were going to say it: Mulch, mulch, mulch.

At harvest time, imagine telling your little helper to gather the lettuce out of the wheelbarrow and pull the carrots from the file cabinet.

