Granite Shoals dedicates cancer awareness patrol vehicle to 7-year-old girl

Granite Shoals Detective Allen Miley (left) with Orlando Solorzano, Isa Solorzano, Gina Hernandez, and Chief John Ortis in front of the new Childhood Cancer Awareness-dedicated patrol unit at City Hall. Seven-year-old Isa is winning her four-year battle with cancer, her family said. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Seven-year-old Isa Solorzano of Granite Shoals has been battling cancer for the last four years, and she’s winning. The girl was declared cancer-free on March 21. The Granite Shoals Police Department recently unveiled a new patrol vehicle decked out in Childhood Cancer Awareness decals in her honor.

GSPD Chief John Ortis promoted Isa from honorary police officer to honorary detective during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 26. She was also presented with a handmade American flag challenge coin display. The police department and community have been raising money and awareness for Isa’s condition through brisket sales. She was made an honorary officer in August 2022.

Detective Allen Miley, a friend of the Solorzano family, has been especially dedicated to raising funds and visited Isa after her cancer-free diagnosis at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. Miley will be driving the newly dedicated patrol unit.

Isa was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that emanates from immature nerve cells, in 2020. She has been in and out of remission for the past four years but received a cancer-free scan in December 2023 after enduring months of treatment in Fort Worth.

This month’s cancer-free scan was cause for celebration.

“After what felt like a lifetime of waiting for the results to come back, they came back negative!” reads a social media post from the Isa’s Fight Facebook page. “Our baby girl remains cancer-free!”

