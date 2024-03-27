Easter egg drop and ‘pickup’ March 30 at Marble Falls church

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The third annual First Methodist Church of Marble Falls helicopter Easter egg drop is from noon to 2 p.m. March 30. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

About 20,000 candy-filled eggs will rain down on First Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive, during the third annual helicopter Easter egg drop from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Egg-hunting, food trucks, lawn games, and bounce houses are all part of the fun at the free event. Participants should bring their own baskets.

“There’s going to be a lot of fun things,” Children’s Ministry Director Stephanie Devault told KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Mac McClennahan on March 26. “It always goes back to Christ, but we feel like the best thing about it is that we can bring people in from the community. It’s a great way to love on them.”

Families can also take a photo in a bubble house.

“It’s kind of like a snow globe,” Devault said. “It’s a huge bounce house-snow globe that you can get in for photos.”

The Easter egg drop is taking place later in the day this year to ensure things run smoothly.

“We wanted to mitigate fog and take out the variables that we can control and make it a little later,” Devault said. “It also makes it a little easier for families to get things going.”

