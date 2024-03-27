Burnet County Jail bookings for March 22-26, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 22-26, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sergio Acosta-Hernandez, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 22 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated.

Cory Hudson Cole, 31, of Johnson City was arrested March 22 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released March 24 with credit for time served.

Michelle Renee Cromeans, 36, of Austin was arrested March 22 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): theft of property. Released same day on $500 bond.

Canyon Michael Cugini, 30, of Spicewood was arrested March 22 by BCSO: commitment-harassment of a public servant. Released March 24 with credit for time served.

Joshua David Danna, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested March 22 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): unlawful restraint. Released March 23 on $5,000 bond.

Natalie Zynette Miller, 48, of Pflugerville was arrested March 22 by BCSO: insufficient bond-organized retail theft. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Jacob Michael Murley, 37, of Vidor was arrested March 22 by BCSO: violation of an ordinance-open burning under burn ban.

Marty Chance Owens, 29, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 22 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): duty on striking an unattended vehicle (3 counts). Released March 23 on $4,500 in bonds.

Bradley Sean Shuffield, 33, of Burnet was arrested March 22 by BCSO: insufficient bond-forgery of a financial instrument, insufficient bond-theft of property, forgery of a financial instrument, insufficient bond-assault on a peace officer, insufficient bond-abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect.

Kara Jean Simmons, 42, of Burnet was arrested March 22 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to appear. Released March 23 on $1,500 bond.

Sergio Acosta-Hernandez, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 23 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released March 26 to ICE.

Jason Albritton-Severin, 21, of Liberty Hill was arrested March 23 by BCSO: unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $2,750 in bonds.

Christoper Ray Dobbs, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 23 by GSPD: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance. Released March 24 on $15,000 in bonds.

Brian Christopher Hegle, 34, of Georgetown was arrested March 23 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): no fire extinguisher on boat as required, unregistered vessel, driving while license is invalid. Released March 24 on $2,000 in bonds.

Raul Martinez Sr., 36, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 23 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Adrien Ramon Rodriguez, 18, of Leander was arrested March 23 by BCSO: public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Eduardo Valdez, 31, of Kingsland was arrested March 23 by MFPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jennifer Kelly Williams, 40, of Burnet was arrested March 23 by BPD: failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elmer Abarca-Acosta, 19, was arrested March 24 by ICE: detainer. Released March 25 to ICE.

Emerson Cubas-Argueta, 20, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 24 by CSPD: failure to appear, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Emerson Cubas-Argueta, 20, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 24 by ICE: detainer.

Henry Lance Hattley, 35, of Burnet was arrested March 24 by BPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffery Howard Ingle, 62, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 24 by GSPD: failure to appear, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, no seat belt.

Antonio Martinez-Martinez, 37, was arrested March 24 by ICE: detainer. Released March 25 to ICE.

Christopher Lynn McDuffe, 46, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 24 by BCSO: public intoxication.

Ever Ortega-Gutierrez, 21, was arrested March 24 by ICE: detainer. Released March 25 to ICE.

Giancarlo Tamayo-Lopez, 24, was arrested March 24 by ICE: detainer. Released March 25 to ICE.

Rodrigo Torres-Ruedas, 32, was arrested March 24 by ICE: detainer. Released March 25 to ICE.

Susan Garcia Aguilera, 45, of Austin was arrested March 25 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

Jeanette Alvarado, 50, of Austin was arrested March 25 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released March 26 on $1,500 in bonds.

Lucas O’Neal Ashby, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested March 25 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Rodney L. Dotson, 22, of Burnet was arrested March 25 by BTPD: capias pro fine-operation of a vehicle with expired license plate. Released same day after paying a fine.

Jimmy Flores Jr., 40, of Luling was arrested March 25 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid.

Francisco Lopez-Ortiz, 51, of Burnet was arrested March 25 by BPD: no driver’s license, expired vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ryan Sterling Richards, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 25 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released March 26 on $500 bond.

Jazmine Sanchez-Romero, 22, of Pflugerville was arrested March 25 by BCSO: insufficient bond-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Bradley Scott Barnard, 36, of Burnet was arrested March 26 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-possession of a controlled substance, bond withdrawal-arrest/detention.

Spencer Cole Dunavant, 29, of Meadowlakes was arrested March 26 by BPD: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent bodily injury.

Cheyanne Gonzales, 23, of Bertram was arrested March 26 by BTPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Filbert Romero, 55, of Elgin was arrested March 26 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, motion to revoke-violation of bond/protective order, motion to revoke-criminal trespass.

Bradley Sean Shuffield, 33, of Burnet was arrested March 26 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-theft of property, insufficient bond-forgery of a financial instrument, insufficient bond-theft of property.

