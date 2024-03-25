Highland Lakes eclipse info and events

Photographer Aubrey Gemignani of NASA took these 11 images of a total solar eclipse over Madras, Oregon, on Aug. 21, 2017. The photos were made into this composite to show the different stages. A total solar eclipse happens often, but not in the same place. Another one won’t be seen in the United States for 20 years; it won’t happen in the Highland Lakes for another 400 years.

For about two hours and 40 minutes in the middle of the day on Monday, April 8, all eyes in the Highland Lakes will be on the sky to view a total eclipse of the sun — an event that will not happen again in this area for another 400 years.

The eclipse begins at 12:17 p.m. and ends at 2:57 p.m. The sky will go dark for 4 minutes and 24 seconds beginning at 1:38 p.m. when the moon moves between the sun and the earth, blocking out the sun’s rays.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that is expected to more than double the population of the area from Thursday-Monday, April 4-8, as those beyond the outskirts of totality head deep into the heart of Texas for the best view.

After hearing all of the town halls and talking with law enforcement, emergency management, and event planners, it became apparent to The Picayune Magazine that this story can only be told in three phases: Be prepared, View safely, and Have fun.

BE PREPARED

April 8 falls on a Monday, giving visitors several days to make the trip and set up camp, whether an actual camp, vacation rental, hotel, or other lodging.

“Think of it as Memorial Day on steroids,” said Marble Fall Assistant City Manager Russell Sander at a February town hall meeting.

Area counties, municipalities, and schools have been preparing for an onslaught of tourists for more than a year now, culminating in traffic and emergency plans that are being distributed to residents via websites, mass mailings, and community meetings.

What residents need to do to prepare is pretty simple and mostly about convenience. Sander recommended buying groceries and other supplies and filling all vehicle gas tanks before the high-impact days, which begin Thursday, April 4. He also recommended having at least some cash on hand.

Schools in Burnet and Llano counties will be closed on the day of the eclipse, and law enforcement and emergency services will be on high alert with all hands on deck in strategic locations across the Highland Lakes.

“We are maximizing our staff on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday,” said Marble Falls Police Chief Glenn Hanson. “We are expecting that, by the end of the day Tuesday, everyone will be cleared out and we can begin the recovery process.”

Recovery will most likely center on trash pickup along the roadways, which the Highland Lakes Litter Lifters, an organization tied to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, will facilitate.

“We are going to need a lot of volunteers,” said HLCN Executive Director Kevin Naumann. “We will pick up in the city, and, depending on how much trash and how many volunteers, we can go out into the county as well.”

To volunteer, visit HLCN.love and click on “Want to serve?”

VIEW SAFELY

Once the moon has totally blocked the sun, leaving only a thin, bright outline around a black circle, it is safe to look at with the naked eye, according to NASA.

“A total solar eclipse is the only type of solar eclipse where eclipse glasses can be momentarily removed,” reads a statement on the science.NASA.gov website.

However, viewing any part of the sun during the phases leading up to and after the total eclipse without specialized eye protection for solar viewing could cause serious eye damage, NASA warns. That includes viewing through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without special solar filters. Sunglasses, unless designed especially for eclipse viewing, also will not protect the eyes. Eclipse glasses are available free in visitor centers across the Highland Lakes.

The eclipse in all its phases can easily and safely be seen by looking down rather than up with a handheld viewer, which can be anything with holes that the sun’s rays can shine through to cast a shadow.

That includes a colander or a pinhole projector, which you can make by punching holes in an index card. With your back to the sun, hold your “projector” out flat so the sun shines through it, and you will see a reflection on the ground of what is going on in the sky. Do NOT look at the sun through the pinholes!

Sunlight shining through tree leaves will also reflect the eclipse phases as the moon passes across the face of the sun.

Skin safety is also an issue. If planning to be outside most of the day, wear sunscreen, a hat, and protective clothing to prevent skin damage.

HAVE FUN

Downtown Marble Falls is hosting a community event with a band and free eclipse glasses. The Downtown Eclipse Block Party, which is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8, is spearheaded by Ms. Lollipop Parties, Fun & Gifts and other local downtown sponsors. The Johnny Rogers Show is setting up in the Marble Falls City Hall parking lot to entertain with music from Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, Elvis, the Big Bopper, and more.

“He’s a very high-energy, multi-talented singer, and he puts on an epic show not to be missed,” said Ms. Lollipop herself, Cheryl Westerman. “It will be the ultimate experience, both with the eclipse and the Johnny Rogers Show.”

All downtown restaurants will be open, even those usually closed on Mondays.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and we want to make it memorable and showcase downtown Marble Falls,” Westerman said. “We want to give people a reason to come here and see everything we have to offer.”

Burnet County Tourism Director Blair Manning shares that sentiment.

“This solar eclipse is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase Burnet County and the Highland Lakes area and all that we know and love about it,” she said. “This event has the chance to change the trajectory for travel and tourism in our area. What an exciting time for this to be right in our backyard.”

ECLIPSE EVENTS

April 5-9

Reveille Peak Ranch, 105 CR 114 in Burnet

The list of musical acts signed up to perform is too long to print but includes DJs, multi-instrumentalists, bands, and singers. Camping, glamping, and RV spots are available. For more information, visit seetexaseclipse.com.

April 5-8

7041 U.S. 281 North in Burnet

Offers family-friendly camping (no hook-ups) and live music. Day passes are also available. Traditions has more than 75 acres of hiking and camping in the Texas Hill Country. Visit texaseclipseattraditions.com.

April 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wagon Springs Eclipse Viewing Event

2460 CR 200 in Burnet

Tickets are $100, which includes eclipse glasses, souvenir koozies, and a catered lunch by Chuy’s. Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 11:30 a.m. The event ends at 5 p.m. Bring folding lawn chairs.

Of course, you don’t have to go to a party to see this rare, spectacular, celestial event. Wherever you are in the Highland Lakes, set your watches and be prepared to drop what you’re doing, put on your eclipse glasses, and look up at the sky.

suzanne@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.