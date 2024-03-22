GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 25, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, March 25

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

approve award to replace the roof of the Llano Library

final briefing on county’s preparedness for April 8 total solar eclipse

certify the rural sheriff grant revenue for $350,000 and establish a budget in the rural sheriff grant fund

certify the rural prosecutor grant revenue for $175,000 and establish a budget in the rural prosecutor grant fund

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the district’s website for more information.

Tuesday, March 26

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation of county’s comprehensive annual financial report

discussion and action to allow the use of county equipment and manpower to assist the Burnet Rodeo Association in arena preparation for an upcoming fundraiser

accept donations from H-E-B for emergency services personnel during the April 8 total solar eclipse

10 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

On the agenda:

update on basin conditions

presentation on drought contingency plan for firm water customers

possible action on drought contingency plan for firm water customers

possible action on drought contingency plan for domestic use, temporary, and landscape irrigation, and recreation customers

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, March 27

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

On the agenda:

possible action on contract with Texas Water Foundation for Burnet County Runs on Water campaign

possible action on scope of work for a sensitivity study for the Trinity Aquifer in the Briggs and Oakalla area

possible action on Texas 4-H Water Ambassadors program

determination of drought stage

public hearing on potential rule changes for groundwater users

3 p.m. special meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

public hearing to combine lots 467 and 468 into a single lot

discussion with possible action to combine lots 467 and 468 into a single lot

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.