GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 25, 2024

03/22/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, March 25

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • approve award to replace the roof of the Llano Library
  • final briefing on county’s preparedness for April 8 total solar eclipse
  • certify the rural sheriff grant revenue for $350,000 and establish a budget in the rural sheriff grant fund
  • certify the rural prosecutor grant revenue for $175,000 and establish a budget in the rural prosecutor grant fund 

Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the district’s website for more information.

Tuesday, March 26

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • presentation of county’s comprehensive annual financial report
  • discussion and action to allow the use of county equipment and manpower to assist the Burnet Rodeo Association in arena preparation for an upcoming fundraiser
  • accept donations from H-E-B for emergency services personnel during the April 8 total solar eclipse

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

10 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

On the agenda:

  • update on basin conditions
  • presentation on drought contingency plan for firm water customers
  • possible action on drought contingency plan for firm water customers
  • possible action on drought contingency plan for domestic use, temporary, and landscape irrigation, and recreation customers

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, March 27

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • possible action on contract with Texas Water Foundation for Burnet County Runs on Water campaign
  • possible action on scope of work for a sensitivity study for the Trinity Aquifer in the Briggs and Oakalla area
  • possible action on Texas 4-H Water Ambassadors program 
  • determination of drought stage 
  • public hearing on potential rule changes for groundwater users

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

3 p.m. special meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • public hearing to combine lots 467 and 468 into a single lot
  • discussion with possible action to combine lots 467 and 468 into a single lot

editor@thepicayune.com

