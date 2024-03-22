Burnet County Jail bookings for March 15-21, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 15-21, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tara Elizabeth Davis, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 15 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Melissa Garza, 35, of Burnet was arrested March 15 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): capias pro fine-meter tampering. Released same day after paying a fine.

Oscar Munive-Matlalcuatzi, 36 of Jarrell was arrested March 15 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): no driver’s license, speeding. Released March 18 to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Laura Michelle Parsons, 50, of Burnet was arrested March 15 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, resisting arrest/search/transport. Released March 17 on $10,000 in bonds.

Annaliese Rene Pirie, 32, of Burnet was arrested March 15 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released March 16 on $6,000 bond.

Alan Keith Wallace, 33, of Burnet was arrested March 15 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

Shelly Lee Burleson, 45, of Lago Vista was arrested March 16 by CSPD: reckless driving. Released March 17 on $500 bond.

Ashley Nicole McQueen, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 16 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

David Anthony Smith, 30, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 16 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, violation of a promise to appear, no valid driver’s license, running a red light, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation, failure to appear-theft.

Melvin Amador-Flores, 41, was arrested March 17 by ICE: detainer. Released March 18 to ICE.

Santos Martinez-Tellez, 29, was arrested March 17 by ICE: detainer. Released March 18 to ICE.

Vicente Mendoza-Madrid, 43, was arrested March 17 by ICE: detainer. Released March 18 to ICE.

Nathan Alan Moore, 36, of Lago Vista was arrested March 17 by BCSO: theft of property, criminal mischief, failure to appear, public intoxication.

Carlos Ortiz-Aguilar, 31, of Dallas was arrested March 17 by ICE: detainer.

Kale John Parker, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 17 by MFPD: violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Luis Rojas-Rivas, 27, was arrested March 17 by ICE: detainer. Released March 18 to ICE.

Tayler Jay Staten, 32, of Burnet was arrested March 17 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Sergio Suarez-Guerrero, 40, of Burnet was arrested March 17 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Ismael Urbina-Euceda, 33, of Bastrop was arrested March 17 by ICE: detainer. Released March 18 to ICE.

Robert Lee Farris Jr., 47, of Burnet was arrested March 18 by BPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Edward James, 27, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 18 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Aaron Navarette-Perez, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested March 18 by MFPD: assault on a family/household member, unlawful restraint, assault by contact-family violence.

Vincent Allen Riggs, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested March 18 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Sergio Suarez-Guerrero, 40, of Burnet was arrested March 18 by ICE: detainer.

Janine Allison Westfall, 61, of Leander was arrested March 18 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released March 19 on $1,500 bond.

William Zachary Becker, 25, of Johnson City was arrested March 19 by the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office (BLSO): bench warrant-hold for agency. Released same day to and out-of-county agency (OOC).

Dennis Jay Bishop, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 19 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault on a peace officer/judge.

Cy Douglas Bowden, 34, of Llano was arrested March 19 by BCSO: parole violation.

Natasha Shaure Corley, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 19 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released March 21 on $2,500 bond.

Tammy Ray LeBlanc, 50, of Granbury was arrested March 19 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released March 20 on $3,000 bond.

Michael Anthony Cisneros, 26, of San Antonio was arrested March 20 by MFPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released March 21 on $75,000 bond.

Chance Dewayne Grantham, 36, of Snyder was arrested March 20 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 43, of Burnet was arrested March 20 by BCSO: failure to appear-theft of property, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

David Xavier Ortiz, 20, of Kingsland was arrested March 20 by LCSO: detainer.

Christopher Schoonover, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested March 20 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Melissa Kay Solomon, 43, of Brady was arrested March 20 by GSPD: parole violation.

Jamauri Kyjaun Truevillian, 20, of Round Rock was arrested March 20 by BCSO: SRA-evading arrest with a vehicle.

Jessica Dawn Williams, 35, of Kingsland was arrested March 20 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Stacey Dawne Aleman, 41, of Lampasas was arrested March 21 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO): bench warrant (3).

Erin Victoria Almager, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 21 by BCSO: parole violation, possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Dylan Cady, 22, of Austin was arrested March 21 by LCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Mark Alvin Calleros, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 21 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Dajarr McGinnies, 35, of Austin was arrested March 21 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Jacob Michael Murley, 37, of Vidor was arrested March 21 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Carlton Lamar Simons, 39, of Lago Vista was arrested March 21 by BCSO: judgment-aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Ryne Alexander Sturdivant, 36, of Spicewood was arrested March 21 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Bryan Keith Thurman, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 21 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, fleeing or attempting to elude police.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.