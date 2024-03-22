2024 LakeFest tickets on sale

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LakeFest 2024 is June 8-9 on Lake Marble Falls at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

LakeFest returns to Lake Marble Falls on June 8-9. Tickets are available online. The drag boat races are hosted by the Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Drag Boat Association, a regional racing organization based in Burnet.

The weekend kicks off on June 7 with a free show-and-shine at Johnson Park, where fans can visit with racers and crews, and continues with high-octane competition on the water at Lakeside Park.

“We anticipate a good crowd,” said chamber Executive Director Jarrod Metzgar. “We hope for great weather, and we’re really looking forward to a great race this year.”

At least two top-fuel hydroplanes are scheduled for LakeFest. These watercraft travel at speeds of over 250 mph, making them the fastest boats at the annual event.

“That’s the big question everybody asks, ‘Will the big guys be there?’” Metzgar said. “Yes, they will be there and they will be racing.”

LakeFest 2024 follows a successful showing last year.

“It went really well,” Metzgar said. “We had over 7,000 people attend it. The races were great and the weather was great. We couldn’t ask for anything better. We were really fortunate.”

The high attendance matches a growing trend for LakeFest.

“The crowds continue to grow every year,” Metzgar said.

LakeFest is the second event on the SDBA schedule, which begins May 4-5 in Paris, Texas. The season continues in San Angelo, Waco, and Chandler, Arizona, later this year.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.