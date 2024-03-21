Local political party conventions choosing state delegates March 23

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Republican and Democratic parties of Burnet and Llano counties are hosting their precinct and county conventions on Saturday, March 23. Attendees will vote on delegates and alternates to the parties’ state conventions, new chairpersons for local parties, and local party resolutions.

Registered local members are invited to attend and participate in their parties’ conventions. They must show proof of voting in their respective primaries or take an oath of party affiliation.

Delegates elected locally to the state convention will have the opportunity to vote on their respective party’s official stances on issues, select state-level chairs and vice chairs, and pick national delegates and electors.

Burnet County party conventions

The Burnet County Republican Party precinct convention begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service building, 607 N. Vanderveer St. in Burnet. The precinct convention will be followed by the county convention. Contact party Chair Kara Chasteen at chasteen@hughes.net or 512-963-2856 to learn more.

The Burnet County Democratic Party precinct convention begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. The precinct convention will be followed by the county convention. Contact party Chair Susan O’Brien at burnetcodemparty@gmail.com to learn more.

Llano County party conventions

The Llano County Republican Party precinct convention begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 370, 200 Legion Drive in Llano. The county convention will follow. Contact party Chair Becci Mears at becci.mears.LlanoGOP@gmail.com or 512-234-0780 to learn more.

The Llano County Democratic Party precinct convention starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland. The county convention follows. Contact party Chair Richard Day at rd57md@gmail.com to learn more.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.