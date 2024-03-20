Marble Falls OKs funds to educate water customers on new plant

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls councilors on March 19 approved over $60,000 to public relations firm Sigler Communications to inform residents about the city’s planned wastewater treatment plant. The new facility will use complex technologies to turn wastewater into potable water.

The subcontract with the public relations firm was part of a larger $519,519 amendment to the city’s existing contract with Plummer Associates to expand the purple pipe system for the wastewater plant project. Purple pipes transport recycled water.

“When you undertake a project like this, it’s challenging to get ahead of rumor and innuendo and negative things that might come out about the project,” Plummer Associates representative Robert Adams told the council on behalf of Sigler Communications, whose representatives were not present at the Tuesday meeting.

Adams was referring to direct potable reuse, or DPR, a treatment process that turns reclaimed water into drinking water. The technology is used by cruise ships, the U.S. Navy, and hundreds of other municipalities worldwide.

“The reason for bringing this group particularly on board is that they have unique experience in projects like this that involve direct potable reuse and casting and framing the message that needs to get out,” Adams said.

The wastewater plant’s use of DPR would set a precedent in the state, Mayor Dave Rhodes said.

“I believe Marble Falls will set the pace,” he said. “We could easily be ‘water central’ for all of Central Texas and beyond.”

The mayor also noted that while the city is seeking public relations assistance, the planned deployment of DPR has “not been a secret.”

“Nobody flinches (when DPR is mentioned),” Rhodes said. “There’s not a question or a look. They get it. It’s how you put it out there.”

The PR package will also help the city notify residents of roadway delays caused by pipe installations.

“We’re helping shoulder the burden with city staff and getting that word out so that people aren’t taken by surprise when a water line is going down across the street,” Adams said.

Highlights in the agreement with Sigler Communications include $6,625 for a PowerPoint presentation, $6,200 for a fact sheet, $5,700 for a frequently asked questions list, and another $1,850 for presenter coaching and “ongoing support.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The Marble Falls City Council voted 6-0 (Councilor Bryan Walker was absent) to accept an audit by Pattillo, Brown and Hill L.L.P., which found no issues with the city’s reported financial statements. The financial report will be submitted to the Government Finance Officers Association for a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The city has achieved this recognition every year since 2004.

Councilors also voted unanimously to move forward with the annexation of about 7 acres of land across Texas 71 from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Councilors will complete the annexation process on April 2, per state law.

