Missing woman found dead in Kingsland

Tammy Lynn Snow, 57, of Livingston was found dead in a wooded area off of Llano County Road 321 on March 16, 2024. She had been reported missing from Long’s Fishing Camp in Kingsland on March 12. Photo courtesy of Texas EquuSearch

The body of a missing woman was found in a wooded area off of Llano County Road 321 on Saturday, March 16. Livingston resident Tammy Lynn Snow, 57, went missing on March 12, the day she arrived at Long’s Fishing Camp in Kingsland.

According to Llano County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brad Evans, she was camping alone with her two dogs.

Snow arrived at the camp between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to an LCSO media release.

“Her dogs got loose, and she went to look for them in her car,” Evans said. “She got her dogs in the car but then lost her keys.”

She received a ride back to her campsite and was last seen by nearby campers as she was walking along the same road at around 9 p.m.

Snow left her belongings at her campsite and her two dogs in her vehicle. A Horseshoe Bay animal control officer took the dogs, which were reported in good condition, to a local animal shelter.

A Starflight helicopter and drones from the Llano County Attorney’s Office were used to assist in a search of the wooded area around her car, the campsite, and along the Llano River. Members of the Llano County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsland Volunteer Fire Department searched by land on ATVs. Texas EquuSearch and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department also assisted.

The cause of death won’t be known until autopsy results come back, which could be six to eight weeks, Evans said.

“We definitely need some answers from the autopsy,” he told DailyTrib.com when asked if foul play was involved in Snow’s death.

